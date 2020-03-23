Covid-19: Secure online advice, mentoring and workshop facilitating

With meetings and workshops being discouraged for the duration of the coronavirus isolation period, technology and access to expert advice can come to your rescue.

Please contact me at moc.liamg@ckydreom or on 083 2225636 for a chat or WhatsApp conversation for any marketing advice, mentoring or facilitating virtual meetings, workshops or anything else requiring gatherings of people.



I have noticed a lot of companies suggesting that as they are allowed to have up to 20 people in a room or meeting together, the point is that is still dangerous.



Don’t take chances, take technology. And me.





Chris Moerdyk's articles About Chris Moerdyk Apart from being a corporate marketing analyst, advisor and media commentator, moc.liamg@ckydreom and follow him on Twitter at Apart from being a corporate marketing analyst, advisor and media commentator, Chris Moerdyk is a former chairman of Bizcommunity. He was head of strategic planning and public affairs for BMW South Africa and spent 16 years in the creative and client service departments of ad agencies, ending up as resident director of Lindsay Smithers-FCB in KwaZulu-Natal. Email Chris onand follow him on Twitter at @chrismoerdyk

