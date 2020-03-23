Covid-19: Secure online advice, mentoring and workshop facilitating

With meetings and workshops being discouraged for the duration of the coronavirus isolation period, technology and access to expert advice can come to your rescue.
I have noticed a lot of companies suggesting that as they are allowed to have up to 20 people in a room or meeting together, the point is that is still dangerous.
Apart from being a corporate marketing analyst, advisor and media commentator, Chris Moerdyk is a former chairman of Bizcommunity.
