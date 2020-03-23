Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Covid-19: Secure online advice, mentoring and workshop facilitating

By: Chris Moerdyk, Issued by: Chris Moerdyk
With meetings and workshops being discouraged for the duration of the coronavirus isolation period, technology and access to expert advice can come to your rescue.
Please contact me at or on 083 2225636 for a chat or WhatsApp conversation for any marketing advice, mentoring or facilitating virtual meetings, workshops or anything else requiring gatherings of people.

I have noticed a lot of companies suggesting that as they are allowed to have up to 20 people in a room or meeting together, the point is that is still dangerous.

Don’t take chances, take technology. And me.

Chris Moerdyk's articles

About Chris Moerdyk

Apart from being a corporate marketing analyst, advisor and media commentator, Chris Moerdyk is a former chairman of Bizcommunity. He was head of strategic planning and public affairs for BMW South Africa and spent 16 years in the creative and client service departments of ad agencies, ending up as resident director of Lindsay Smithers-FCB in KwaZulu-Natal. Email Chris on and follow him on Twitter at @chrismoerdyk.

Chris Moerdyk's press office

Chris Moerdyk Chris Moerdyk, the former head of strategic planning at BMW SA , is an independent analyst and marketing advisor, consulting to several blue chip local companies and multinationals since 1997.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Chris Moerdyk, Chris Moerdyk, Covid-19

Related

Covid-19: Secure online advice, mentoring and workshop facilitating

By Chris Moerdyk, Issued by Chris Moerdyk

How m-commerce is brewing in SA's coffee industry

Issued by Insight Survey

#FairnessFirst: Women are the change agents of nations

By Jessica Tennant

How to compete, stand out and succeed in an ultra-competitive uncertain and complicated world

Issued by The Focus Group

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.