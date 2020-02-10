Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

East Coast Radio plans a wedding in a week for one lucky KZN couple

Issued by: East Coast Radio
If you haven't tuned in to East Coast Radio, then you better turn on your radio for a Valentine's love story like no other.
East Coast Drive hosted by Bongani Mtolo, Mags and G-Dog launched a first for a radio campaign called “ECR Wedding in a week”.

It all began a short two weeks ago when the team asked engaged couples to whatsapp a video entry of themselves explaining why they deserve an all expense paid and planned wedding by East Coast Radio.

The entries were shortlisted to three couples who were interviewed on-air where the team and panel of judges got to know the couples better.

Matthew van Wyk and Nicole Hindley were chosen as the official winners of #ECRWeddingInAWeek.

The couple grew up together but fell in love years later in a taxi after Matthew snipped at Nicole’s hair so he could always keep a piece of her. Matthew and Nicole were set to get married in 2019 but due to financial constraints and after the devastation of losing a child together the couple couldn’t fulfill their dream of tying the knot.

The entire team at East Coast Radio was touched by their story and believe that they deserve their happy ending.

It’s official, Matthew and Nicole will be getting married on Valentine’s Day, now all that’s left to do is for Bongani, Mags and G-Dog to put the entire wedding together... in just one week!

From rings, to a wedding dress, to venue hire, East Coast Drive will be the official wedding planners of Matthew and Nicole’s dream wedding.

The couple will exchange their vows live on East Coast Drive between 2–6pm on 14 February 2020.

Tune in daily from 2–6pm to learn more about the happy couple and to find out if the team can pull this one off!

For more information visit ecr.co.za.

East Coast Radio's press office

East Coast Radio We are the leading English commercial radio station in KwaZulu-Natal, boasting a loyal listenership of more than 1.1 million people (BRC RAMS, August 2017).
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: East Coast Radio, Bongani Mtolo

Related

Digital trends changing advocacy and CRM in 2020

By Michael Gullan, Issued by G&G Digital

All the winners of the 2020 Oscars
East Coast Radio plans a wedding in a week for one lucky KZN couple

Issued by East Coast Radio

New research: Face-to-face meetings most effective for business success

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.