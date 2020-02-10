East Coast Radio plans a wedding in a week for one lucky KZN couple

If you haven't tuned in to East Coast Radio, then you better turn on your radio for a Valentine's love story like no other.

East Coast Drive hosted by Bongani Mtolo, Mags and G-Dog launched a first for a radio campaign called “ECR Wedding in a week”.



It all began a short two weeks ago when the team asked engaged couples to whatsapp a video entry of themselves explaining why they deserve an all expense paid and planned wedding by East Coast Radio.



The entries were shortlisted to three couples who were interviewed on-air where the team and panel of judges got to know the couples better.



Matthew van Wyk and Nicole Hindley were chosen as the official winners of #ECRWeddingInAWeek.



The couple grew up together but fell in love years later in a taxi after Matthew snipped at Nicole’s hair so he could always keep a piece of her. Matthew and Nicole were set to get married in 2019 but due to financial constraints and after the devastation of losing a child together the couple couldn’t fulfill their dream of tying the knot.



The entire team at East Coast Radio was touched by their story and believe that they deserve their happy ending.



It’s official, Matthew and Nicole will be getting married on Valentine’s Day, now all that’s left to do is for Bongani, Mags and G-Dog to put the entire wedding together... in just one week!



From rings, to a wedding dress, to venue hire, East Coast Drive will be the official wedding planners of Matthew and Nicole’s dream wedding.



The couple will exchange their vows live on East Coast Drive between 2–6pm on 14 February 2020.



Tune in daily from 2–6pm to learn more about the happy couple and to find out if the team can pull this one off!



