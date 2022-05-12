Lionshare Empowered Partners records transactions totalling R1.6bn

Part of the Lionshare Group, Lionshare Empowered Partners recently announced two key transactions in the fuel retail industry totalling R1.6bn.

Bonang Mohale, chairperson of Lionshare Empowered Partners

In the first transaction, Lionshare Empowered Partners partnered with the Buffet Consortium to acquire a R502m service station property portfolio (with a lease-back) from the shareholders of The Fuel Company (TFC), majority-owned by Kaap Agri, the listed agricultural services provider and retailer.Said Bonang Mohale, chairperson of Lionshare Empowered Partners: “The Buffet Consortium, together with its partners, represents a substantial privately held property and private equity investor in South Africa."By investing into the convenience fuel retail sector, we will add significant value to oil companies and operators who wish to release capital through a sale and leaseback transaction with a trusted long-term landlord partner.”In a second transaction, valued at R1.1bn, the Lionshare Group will participate, as a shareholder in TFC, in a transaction whereby TFC acquires PEG Retail Holdings. PEG Retail Holdings is a significant operator in the convenience fuel retail sector with 41 service stations situated throughout South Africa, most of which are strategic service stations on national highways.