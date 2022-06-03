Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comLexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Law Practice News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Office of the Legal Service Ombud launched

3 Jun 2022
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Ronald Lamola, has urged the newly launched Office of the Legal Service Ombud to "vigorously" investigate complaints against legal practitioners, whose conduct is unbecoming of the legal profession.
Judge Siraj Desai. Image source:
Judge Siraj Desai. Image source: www.corruptionwatch.org.za
He was speaking during the launch of the Legal Ombud in Pretoria on Thursday.

“Legal professionals interact with and represent members of the public before the legal system regularly. In their interactions with legal practitioners, members of the public must never have a sense of powerlessness, moreover when their rights are grossly violated. People must be encouraged to speak out against maladministration with the certainty that their complaints will be taken seriously,” he said.

The Legal Ombud is headed by retired judge Justice Siraj Desai and is aimed at creating an “accountable legal profession” in the country.

According to Lamola, the Ombud will be tasked with “investigating complaints, alleged maladministration and actions which may affect the integrity of the legal profession” within the ambit of the Legal Practice Act.

“We expect [the Ombud] to work independently and not sweep complaints under the carpet. So to Justice Desai and his team, we are confident that you will indeed put an end to a spectacle where lawyers protected each other when faced with scrutiny arising from conduct not consistent with high standards of the legal profession.

“We urge you to pursue complaints vigorously so that your responses can inspire confidence and provide solutions to our people,” he said.

Judge Desai appointed as legal services ombud
Judge Desai appointed as legal services ombud

22 Dec 2020


The Minister said although dishonesty is frowned upon in the legal fraternity, those seeking legal assistance are at times exposed to underhanded representatives.

“There is no doubt that all of us take a dim view of legal practitioners who misrepresent their clients, as we want a legal profession which commands consumer confidence.

“Distressingly, common problems of misrepresentation, such as lawyers robbing clients of payouts from the Road Accident Fund, lawyers colluding with peers at the expense of their clients, lawyers being dishonest and incompetent, to name but a few, have characterised some of the legal firms in the country,” Lamola said.

However, he said that the majority of legal practitioners in the country have “conducted themselves faithfully” to the practice and their clients.

“They continually apply themselves consistent with the expected professional decorum.

“These are lawyers who, through their conduct, demonstrate mastery of the letter of the law and impact positively on the lives of our people. These are lawyers who embody excellence and passion of the law. We encourage young and emerging lawyers to emulate them and represent the interests of the people,” he said.
NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: legal profession, Ronald Lamola

Related

Image source: © Sebnem Ragiboglu –
Law Reform Commission hands reports to Justice Department30 Mar 2022
Source:
SA government joins Partners Against Piracy29 Mar 2022
Source:
South African doctors call for law reform, fearing a harsh penalty if patients die4 Mar 2022
PSL highlights the millions of jobs lost to Covid-19, the NPA's fight against corruption, and booster shots
Topco MediaPSL highlights the millions of jobs lost to Covid-19, the NPA's fight against corruption, and booster shots15 Feb 2022
Image source: Anete Lusina from
Full legal recognition for gender diverse persons - a Constitutional right8 Nov 2021
Land Court Bill aims to improve claims process
Land Court Bill aims to improve claims process1 Mar 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz