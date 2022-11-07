7 skills every HR professional needs to succeed in the world of work - Part 2

The Future of Work will place an extraordinary demand on HR professionals to lead their organisations strategically through this disruptive period. However, before they can lead the change, they themselves must change and adapt. This will require HR departments to identify the trends of 4IR that will have the most significant impact on the industry. They will have to evolve their functions to serve all stakeholders better, while moulding and transforming roles and responsibilities to adapt to a new reality.
With changing times and demand, HR professionals now need a new set of skills and competencies to be an excellent contributor to the business.
The following points present the skills required in order to capacitate HR staff to comfortably manage their HR analytics reporting:
Read the first article in this two-part series here.