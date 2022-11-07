7 skills every HR professional needs to succeed in the world of work - Part 2

This is the second in a two-part series where we outline the skills that will be required by present-day HR Professionals - for now and into the future.

Jaén Beelders, Executive Director and Head of 21st Century Analytics

Human resources and the Future of Work

The Future of Work will place an extraordinary demand on HR professionals to lead their organisations strategically through this disruptive period. However, before they can lead the change, they themselves must change and adapt. This will require HR departments to identify the trends of 4IR that will have the most significant impact on the industry. They will have to evolve their functions to serve all stakeholders better, while moulding and transforming roles and responsibilities to adapt to a new reality.

With changing times and demand, HR professionals now need a new set of skills and competencies to be an excellent contributor to the business.

The following points present the skills required in order to capacitate HR staff to comfortably manage their HR analytics reporting:

Digital literacy

Training regarding the basic understanding of systems, data, artificial intelligence, and people analytics.



Regular retraining on systems used. We recommend quick monthly training sessions (1 hour) hosted by the System Super User with one annual full system update arranged by the supplier (this can be done over video conferencing to save costs).

Data literacy

Training regarding exporting and importing data from any system that they currently use.



Intermediate to advanced excel training for HR to do their own data analytics and reporting. Graphical representation of data is vital.



For those individuals who need to work with data from multiple sources, training on extracting data from the database and on creating reports directly from the Data Warehouse using PowerBI/SSRS



For those individuals who need to provide reports, training on PowerPoint is essential.

Reporting and presentation skills

Report writing



Proposal writing



Advanced PowerPoint



Presentation and facilitation skills – presenting a report or proposal to a group of people



Managing online meetings

Commercial skills

Understanding business strategy



Business ethics



Situational ethics

Critical thinking

Creative problem solving



Design Thinking

Branding and user experience

Basic principles of brand management



Content writing for marketing/advertising



Principles of customer/employee experience

