It's easier than you think to invest offshore: just consider these 5 facts

When we earn a salary or income in South Africa, we are all exposed to the domestic economy. As such, country-specific challenges and the volatility of the rand can materially impact the purchasing power of our income over time as many consumer products such as fuel, food and technology are priced in foreign currencies and are imported.

You may also have future international expenses, such as education and travel, or plan not to retire in South Africa. In all these instances, it is sensible and probably prudent to build up a pot of capital outside of South Africa which can effectively assist in meeting your long-term financial planning objectives.