PPS Investments welcomes new addition to its team

PPS Investments strengthens its team with the arrival of Kobus Viljoen.

Kobus Viljoen PPS Investments' quantitative analyst

Viljoen joins the company as a quantitative analyst within the investment management team.

He will serve on the portfolio construction committee, where he will play an integral part in the portfolio construction and manager blending aspects of the investment process.

His involvement will be key in ensuring the PPS Fund range remains appropriately positioned to deliver strong future returns.

Viljoen has worked in the investment industry since 2017 and has fulfilled various roles in a quantitative-analyst capacity within a multi-manager capacity since 2018. He has a keen interest in the use of programming, mathematics, and statistics in the investment industry.

“We are excited to welcome Viljoen to the team. His presence will be instrumental in challenging our qualitative views and elevating the capabilities of our quantitative tools,” said Andriette Theron, head of research at PPS Investments.

“I am looking forward to working with the team where I hope my experience and knowledge in quantitative research can add substantial value,” said Viljoen.