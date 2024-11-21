Finance Economy
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAfrican ResponseSappiMesh TradeNorth-West University (NWU)UCT Graduate School of BusinessThe Publicity WorkshopProject codeXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Inflation falls to 2.8% as fuel prices plummet

    By Mark Phillips
    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) eased to 2.8% in October 2024, surpassing market expectations of 3.0% and marking a decline from 3.8% recorded in September.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Mark Phillips, head of portfolio management and analytics at PPS Investments, shares insights into what this slowdown means for the economy and investors, shedding light on the factors driving this unexpected dip in inflation:

    The CPI decreased by 0.1% month-on-month in October 2024.

    October’s print is the lowest since June 2020 (during the Covid-19 pandemic) when the rate was 2.2%.

    Falling fuel prices remain the primary factor behind the slowdown. Petrol and diesel prices declined by 5.3% between September and October, taking the annual rate for fuel to -19.1%.

    After remaining steady in the 4.5%-4.7% range, annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages retreated to 3.6% in October. This is the lowest rate since November 2019.

    The main positive contributors to the annual inflation rate were housing and utilities (accounting for a quarter of the CPI basket) and miscellaneous goods and services (14.8% of the CPI basket) which contributed 1.1% and 1.0% respectively.

    Transport (14.4% of the CPI basket) was the only negative contributor, contributing -0.8% to the annual inflation rate.

    The slowdown to below the lower end of the central bank’s 3%-6% inflation target range will likely persuade the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to ease monetary policy. The move in the annual inflation rate provides a supportive environment for the Reserve Bank to continue cutting interest rates.

    The expectation is for the MPC to cut the policy rate by a quarter-point to 7.75%, cognisant of the global economic uncertainties and potential shifts in US policy.

    Read more: CPI, PPS Investments
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Mark Phillips

    Mark Phillips is the head of portfolio management and analytics at PPS Investments.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz