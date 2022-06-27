Industries

    The Pert Panama Project and Papers

    27 Jun 2022
    Peter HorszowskiBy: Peter Horszowski, Issued by: Pert Industrials
    What do you think of when you think of a big engineering project in Panama? A 50 mile canal, that splits a continent and joins the two largest oceans in the world? What about the Panama Papers? A gargantuan repository of secret documents, implicating leaders and businessman from almost every nation of Earth. Well, sure.
    Still, for our small engineering training company in Johannesburg South Africa, the Panama Project was our largest export order in many years and the first time we ever supplied equipment to that particular region. And the Panama Papers were our technical documents converting our Pert standard line to the required 110v local power (the voltage wasn’t a problem, it was the extra 10hz of frequency that caused the real headache).

    Below are some pictures. We supplied a variety of training equipment, electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering. Developing economies share challenges and opportunities and we feel our South African company has something distinctive to offer.

    We have been manufacturing technical training equipment since 1967. If you would like any more information, please mail me az.oc.trep@retep or visit pertindustrials.com.

    Part of the load – there were two 40 ft containers
    Part of the load – there were two 40 ft containers


    The Pert Panama Project and Papers


    Electrical panels waiting to be tested
    Electrical panels waiting to be tested


    The Pert Panama Project and Papers


    In-house testing - Pert technicians
    In-house testing - Pert technicians


    Client tests every panel prior to shipment
    Client tests every panel prior to shipment


    Larger panels
    Larger panels


    Mechanical engineering trainers
    Mechanical engineering trainers


    One of three
    One of three


    Peter Horszowski
