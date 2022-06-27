Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

The Pert Panama Project and Papers

What do you think of when you think of a big engineering project in Panama? A 50 mile canal, that splits a continent and joins the two largest oceans in the world? What about the Panama Papers? A gargantuan repository of secret documents, implicating leaders and businessman from almost every nation of Earth. Well, sure.





Below are some pictures. We supplied a variety of training equipment, electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering. Developing economies share challenges and opportunities and we feel our South African company has something distinctive to offer.



We have been manufacturing technical training equipment since 1967. If you would like any more information, please mail me



Part of the load – there were two 40 ft containers







Electrical panels waiting to be tested







In-house testing - Pert technicians



Client tests every panel prior to shipment



Larger panels



Mechanical engineering trainers



One of three



