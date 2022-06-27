The Pert Panama Project and Papers

What do you think of when you think of a big engineering project in Panama? A 50 mile canal, that splits a continent and joins the two largest oceans in the world? What about the Panama Papers? A gargantuan repository of secret documents, implicating leaders and businessman from almost every nation of Earth. Well, sure.
Still, for our small engineering training company in Johannesburg South Africa, the Panama Project was our largest export order in many years and the first time we ever supplied equipment to that particular region. And the Panama Papers were our technical documents converting our Pert standard line to the required 110v local power (the voltage wasn’t a problem, it was the extra 10hz of frequency that caused the real headache).
Below are some pictures. We supplied a variety of training equipment, electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering. Developing economies share challenges and opportunities and we feel our South African company has something distinctive to offer.
Your single source for Engineering Training. Since 1967 Pert Industrials has been developing and manufacturing Engineering Training Equipment for Technical Schools, Colleges and Universities worldwide.