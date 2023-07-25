WindAc Africa 2023 calls researchers and students to unpack wind power in the energy crisis

WindAc Africa 2023 has opened its entries, inviting leading renewable energy researchers and high potential young people from universities across the country to get involved in the dialogue that will unpack the role of wind power in the energy crisis. An initiative by the South African Wind Association (SAWEA), WindAc is making leaps in advancing wind energy research and progress.

Image supplied

Advancing wind energy research and progress, this sixth international annual conference will be held in Cape Town during the first week of October. It offers a special programme for leading academic voices and the country’s next generation of researchers, looking to break into the green sector.

This is especially relevant at a time that the country accelerates its transition to clean energy sources, whilst looking to renewables to drive new power generation.

‘Beyond the Turbines’

“Corresponding to Windaba’s overarching theme ‘Beyond the Turbines’, this conference will cover technical and policy elements, whilst incorporating socioeconomic, and environmental aspects of the wind industry. It will further emphasize academic interaction across disciplines and work towards establishing a clears roadmap towards achieving a successful power transition to a greater share of renewables,” said Niveshen Govender, CEO of SAWEA, hosts of this conference.

The academic community in South Africa and in many parts of the globe, is being acknowledged for the role that it plays in clarifying and scrutinizing data and evidence across a myriad of disciplines, to support the success of the industry.

Organised by SAWEA, this international academic wind energy conference offers a special programme for high potential young people from universities across the country, and hopes to welcome 20 sponsored students at this year’s event. It is an ideal opportunity for the next generation to be part of the collaborative networking environment and dialogue, which is stimulated by experienced researchers and members of the wind industry.

Historically, attendees from South Africa, USA, Denmark, Germany, UK and France and students from leading South African universities participate in this annual conference. This not only demonstrates its significance, but the platform’s ability to deliver a broad perspective on wind energy, as participants can share experiences and insights from various geographical contexts.

“The exchange of information, together with a global perspective, offers an ideal opportunity to reflect on the current state of our energy landscape and unpack industry’s readiness to meet our country’s energy needs head on,” added Govender.

Speakers and presenters are judiciously selected to ensure the best content will drive the conversation, whilst the programme will be based on papers selected through rigorous peer review and final selection by a scientific advisory panel.

Abstracts may be submitted to Nontethelelo Zuma (nontethelelo@windac-africa.co.za), by the closing date, 28 July 2023, with full details on the WindAc Africa website.

The proposed topics of interest to focus on include, but are not limited to:

Unlocking grid capacity for integration of wind energy into the grid



Hybrid projects in the new energy paradigm



Wind energy policy and its impact on a clean energy transition



Wind energy and green hydrogen



Wind energy’s role in the new African market



The wind resources in Africa and SA



The future of public & private procurement and wind energy



The economics of wind energy



Wind energy and communities



Environmental planning for wind energy



The operation and maintenance of wind plants



Wind turbine technology for C&I and utility markets

WindAc Africa will be hosted by SAWEA, over two days, 3 – 5 October 2023, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.