Africa


Things to do over winter break: Ideas for students

21 Jun 2023
Issued by: FundiConnect
Looking for fun things to do this winter break? Don't worry, the team at FundiConnect has got you covered! Let's take a look at the list of fun things to do over winter break for South African students.
Things to do over winter break: Ideas for students

Winter break is a great time for South African students to take a break from their studies and engage in exciting activities. Whether you want to explore new places, learn new skills or simply relax, there are plenty of options to make the most of your winter break.

In this article, we will discuss various activities that South African students can enjoy during their winter break. So, let's dive in and explore the possibilities!

1. Explore local attractions

One of the best ways to spend your winter break is by exploring local attractions. South Africa is a country rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage. Visit nearby national parks, nature reserves or historical sites.

For example, if you’re in the Western Cape, why not immerse yourself in the beauty of Table Mountain, or explore the vibrant streets of Cape Town? Students residing in Gauteng can discover the fascinating wildlife at Kruger National Park or even seek out some thrills at the Gold Reef City Theme Park.

2. Volunteer for community service

Winter break is an ideal time to give back to your community. Look for volunteer opportunities at local organisations or charities. You can participate in community projects, assist in food drives or organise educational workshops for underprivileged children.

Volunteering not only helps others but also allows you to develop essential skills and gain valuable experiences. To help get you started, here are popular organisations and/or charities you can volunteer at in South Africa:

3. Learn a new skill

Make your winter break productive by learning a new skill. Take up a hobby or enroll in a short-term course or workshop. Some of the skills you can learn include photography, painting, cooking, coding or any other skill that interests you.

Learning something new not only expands your knowledge but also boosts your creativity and provides a sense of accomplishment.

4. Plan a road trip

Embark on an exciting road trip with your friends or family. South Africa offers stunning landscapes and scenic routes that are perfect for road trips.

If you’re living it up in the Western Cape, drive along the Garden Route and stop and take pictures along the way with yourself and a couple of friends.

If you’re in KwaZulu-Natal (or willing to take a drive), then pack up and go explore the majestic Drakensberg Mountains, or visit the picturesque coastal towns. A road trip allows you to create unforgettable memories while enjoying the freedom of the open road.

5. Embrace outdoor activities

Winter break doesn't mean staying indoors all the time. Embrace the chilly weather and engage in outdoor activities (which can help you stay warm!). Go hiking, camping or cycling in the countryside.

You can also try your hand at adventure sports like zip-lining, bungee jumping or rock climbing (if it suits your budget). Outdoor activities not only keep you active and healthy but also provide an adrenaline rush and a closer connection with nature.

Things to do over winter break: Ideas for students

6. Join winter camps or workshops

Join winter camps or workshops that cater to your interests. Many organisations and tertiary institutions offer specialised programmes during the winter break. Whether it's a sports camp, an art workshop or a leadership training programme, these activities provide an opportunity to enhance your skills, meet like-minded individuals and have fun while learning.   Be sure to consult with your own college or university to see what camps or workshops are available this winter break.

7. Relax and recharge

Winter break is also a time to relax and recharge. Take a break from your academic responsibilities and indulge in self-care activities. Spend quality time with yourself, read books, watch movies or take long walks in nature. Prioritising your well-being during the break will help you return to your studies refreshed and rejuvenated.

8. Connect with family and friends

Winter break is an excellent opportunity to reconnect with your loved ones. Plan gatherings, organise family outings or host a reunion with your friends. Strengthening your relationships and creating cherished memories with your loved ones is an essential part of enjoying your winter break.

9. Stay active and healthy

 Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial, even during the winter break. Engage in regular physical activities like jogging, yoga or gym workouts. Eat nutritious meals and stay hydrated. Prioritise self-care to ensure that you are in good physical and mental health for the upcoming academic challenges.

10. Explore career options

 Use the winter break to explore different career options. Attend career fairs, engage in informational interviews or intern at a company related to your field of interest. Exploring career options during the break can help you gain insights, make informed decisions and plan your future career path.

All in all, winter break is a valuable time for South African students to engage in a variety of activities. From learning new skills to embracing outdoor adventures, there are endless opportunities to make the most of your break. Remember to balance productivity with relaxation and prioritise self-care. So go ahead, plan your winter break and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

NextOptions
FundiConnect
FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.



