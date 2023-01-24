Industries

Post School Education well prepared to welcome new cohort of students

24 Jan 2023
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, says the Post School Education and Training Sector (PSET) is well prepared to welcome a new cohort of students at all its institutions.
Image source: Andrey Ikryannikov – 123RF.com
Image source: Andrey Ikryannikov – 123RF.com

“I must indicate that the matric pass rates for each province will be a helpful planning instrument for the post school education and training sector for the further allocation of resources, particularly for our Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and our community colleges,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande congratulated the 2022 matric class for attaining a 80.1% national Matric pass rate, regardless of the fact that the class faced significant challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and load shedding.

Image source:
Continue to liaise with universities, Nzimande urges matrics

19 Jan 2023

Out of the 2022 matric class, 278,815 students achieved a bachelor’s pass, 197,357 (26.7%) achieved a diploma pass, and 14.9% (108,159) achieved a higher certificate pass.

Nzimande has advised all students to urgently contact their institutions and those who applied for financial assistance to contact the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to finalise their application processes.

The Minister will on Tuesday host a media briefing to announce the PSET state of readiness for the academic year 2023.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
