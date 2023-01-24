Post School Education well prepared to welcome new cohort of students

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, says the Post School Education and Training Sector (PSET) is well prepared to welcome a new cohort of students at all its institutions.

“I must indicate that the matric pass rates for each province will be a helpful planning instrument for the post school education and training sector for the further allocation of resources, particularly for our Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and our community colleges,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande congratulated the 2022 matric class for attaining a 80.1% national Matric pass rate, regardless of the fact that the class faced significant challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and load shedding.

Out of the 2022 matric class, 278,815 students achieved a bachelor’s pass, 197,357 (26.7%) achieved a diploma pass, and 14.9% (108,159) achieved a higher certificate pass.

Nzimande has advised all students to urgently contact their institutions and those who applied for financial assistance to contact the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to finalise their application processes.

The Minister will on Tuesday host a media briefing to announce the PSET state of readiness for the academic year 2023.