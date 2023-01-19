Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEduvosBullion PR & CommunicationStoneBataRosebank CollegeClockworkBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Education trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Continue to liaise with universities, Nzimande urges matrics

19 Jan 2023
Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has wished the 2022 matric class well as learners await the announcement of their examination results.
Image source:
Image source: SAnews.gov.za

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, is expected to make the announcement later this afternoon in Johannesburg.

Nzimande assured current and prospective students that the release of the results will not affect the state of readiness for the Post School Education and Training (PSET) 2023 academic year.

This as registration for the academic year 2023 at universities commenced on 16 January and is anticipated to close on 20 February 2023.

There are also several universities that will allow late registrations.

Nzimande advised prospective students to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through their communication channels.

“Most Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges have commenced with their teaching and learning, including practicals, following the successful online registration process.

“Some of the colleges are still accepting students in areas where the enrolment targets are not met and the department’s TVET branch is monitoring the developments at each college,” Nzimande said.

Community colleges opened on 11 January 2023 for inland provinces and 18 January 2023 for coastal provinces.

The Minister advised prospective students to go to their colleges of choice for registration for the academic year 2023.

NSFAS application results

Nzimande reminded students that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application results will be communicated to all applicants once the scheme received confirmation from the institution that an academic offer has been made.

This will be communicated to all students via SMS, email and through students’ myNSFAS account. For further information on the NSFAS application processes, applicants are advised to visit the NSFAS website at www.nsfas.org.za.

CACH services to open next week

Meanwhile, in order to assist prospective students, the department has activated the services of the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) to assist individuals access university, college and skills development opportunities.

“The system will open on the 24th January to the 31st March 2023,” the Minister said.

As part of the department’s normal process to work with the sector to prepare for the academic year’s registration process, consultation meetings are being held with various stakeholders including Universities South Africa (Usaf), South Africa College Principals Organisation (SACPO), South African Union of Students (SAUS) and South African Technical and Vocation Student Association (SATVESA).

Nzimande wished the 2022 matriculation class well as they are awaiting the announcement of their results.

The Minister is expected to announce further details on the department’s state of readiness before the end of January 2023.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: matric results, Blade Nzimande, university entrance, university enrolment, Matric 2022

Related

Image:
Umalusi approves Matric 2022 results2 days ago
Image source: Andy Barbour from
Release of matric results on track10 Jan 2023
Image source: Andor Bujdoso –
SA to benefit from new agreement on basic, computational sciences15 Dec 2022
Image source: Andy Barbour from
Matric exams to conclude this week with rewrites of some papers5 Dec 2022
Image source: Wavebreak Media Ltd –
Umalusi appoints panel to investigate matric math question21 Nov 2022
Image source: Getty Images
Day 2 of matric examinations1 Nov 2022
Image source: Jatuphol Jaturapat –
2022 NSC exams kick off31 Oct 2022
Nzimande appoints Coastal TVET College acting principal
Nzimande appoints Coastal TVET College acting principal26 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz