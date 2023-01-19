Continue to liaise with universities, Nzimande urges matrics

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has wished the 2022 matric class well as learners await the announcement of their examination results.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, is expected to make the announcement later this afternoon in Johannesburg.

Nzimande assured current and prospective students that the release of the results will not affect the state of readiness for the Post School Education and Training (PSET) 2023 academic year.

This as registration for the academic year 2023 at universities commenced on 16 January and is anticipated to close on 20 February 2023.

There are also several universities that will allow late registrations.

Nzimande advised prospective students to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through their communication channels.

“Most Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges have commenced with their teaching and learning, including practicals, following the successful online registration process.

“Some of the colleges are still accepting students in areas where the enrolment targets are not met and the department’s TVET branch is monitoring the developments at each college,” Nzimande said.

Community colleges opened on 11 January 2023 for inland provinces and 18 January 2023 for coastal provinces.

The Minister advised prospective students to go to their colleges of choice for registration for the academic year 2023.

NSFAS application results

Nzimande reminded students that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application results will be communicated to all applicants once the scheme received confirmation from the institution that an academic offer has been made.

This will be communicated to all students via SMS, email and through students’ myNSFAS account. For further information on the NSFAS application processes, applicants are advised to visit the NSFAS website at www.nsfas.org.za.

CACH services to open next week

Meanwhile, in order to assist prospective students, the department has activated the services of the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) to assist individuals access university, college and skills development opportunities.

“The system will open on the 24th January to the 31st March 2023,” the Minister said.

As part of the department’s normal process to work with the sector to prepare for the academic year’s registration process, consultation meetings are being held with various stakeholders including Universities South Africa (Usaf), South Africa College Principals Organisation (SACPO), South African Union of Students (SAUS) and South African Technical and Vocation Student Association (SATVESA).

Nzimande wished the 2022 matriculation class well as they are awaiting the announcement of their results.

The Minister is expected to announce further details on the department’s state of readiness before the end of January 2023.