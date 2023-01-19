Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderKia South AfricaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts Company news South Africa

Automotive trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sumitomo Rubber gives learners a back-to-school boost

19 Jan 2023
Issued by: Sumitomo Dunlop
More than 2,900 learners have been given a back-to-school boost after receiving a donation of stationery packs and backpacks from leading tyre manufacturer, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA).
Sumitomo Rubber gives learners a back-to-school boost

Joanne de Freitas, CSI manager of SRSA, said the company secured 2,300 stationery packs and backpacks – one per employee – and invited employees to give these to any child in need.

Additionally, 600 stationery packs and back packs were donated to learners at Limit Hill Combined School and Nikela Primary School in Ladysmith.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of SRSA, said, “Sumitomo Rubber South Africa has a soft spot for the community of Ladysmith – it’s where we produce one of South Africa’s most loved tyre brands, Dunlop, and work side by side with the communities around our local tyre manufacturing plant. We’re honoured to run a number of projects in Ladysmith, anchored by education as a key pillar of our corporate social investment programme, and aligned with the Sumitomo purpose of creating a future of joy and well-being through innovation.”

Nikela Primary School principal Christine Mabaso said the donated stationery was an unexpected lifesaver.

“Our school, and the community at large, wants to thank Sumitomo for the overwhelming donation of stationery items. They will be distributed among all 913 pupils at our school and arrived at the right time. We were on the verge of asking parents, most of whom are unemployed, to purchase stationery items such as notebooks, for their children. However, when we saw the amount of goods donated, we realised our parents were saved from these costs. We are so thankful, and so pleased at the good quality of the items received. It will help our children learn,” she said.

In 2023, SRSA celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Ladysmith plant, which first opened in 1973. De Freitas said the company had various projects lined up to mark the occasion alongside the local community.

Other recent Education focused initiatives spearheaded by SRSA in Ladysmith have included:

  • partnering with menstrual health and education NGO Elle International in 2021 to donate South-African manufactured menstrual cups to 1150 girls at Bhekinthutuko and Steadville high schools in Ladysmith
  • partnering with Gift of the Givers to provide running water to Amancamakazana Primary School, where there had been no running water for five years
  • donating a classroom and installing new toilets at Bhekinthutuko High School
  • donating school shoes to 1670 children in and around Ladysmith for the 2020 school year
  • providing tutoring to grade 11 and 12 learners in mathematics and science
  • hosting career guidance days, and
  • bringing in teams of staff from across the country to share their education and career journeys and encourage learners to stay in school and strive for success.

NextOptions
Sumitomo Dunlop
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
Read more: SRSA, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, Lubin Ozoux

Related

Motorsport is in Dunlop's DNA
Sumitomo DunlopMotorsport is in Dunlop's DNA20 Dec 2022
Laying a solid foundation for long term success
Sumitomo DunlopLaying a solid foundation for long term success20 Dec 2022
Get a grip on road safety this holiday
Sumitomo DunlopGet a grip on road safety this holiday20 Dec 2022
Call for township entrepreneurs as tyre programme gains traction
Sumitomo DunlopCall for township entrepreneurs as tyre programme gains traction5 Dec 2022
New Dunlop performance tyre provides ultimate ride
Sumitomo DunlopNew Dunlop performance tyre provides ultimate ride16 Sep 2022
Sumitomo Rubber SA launches accredited training to drive success of township entrepreneurs
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA launches accredited training to drive success of township entrepreneurs6 Sep 2022
No escaping her motor racing destiny - motoring journalist Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger
Sumitomo DunlopNo escaping her motor racing destiny - motoring journalist Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger26 Aug 2022
Joe Public Durban and Dunlop introduce Pothole FM
Joe PublicJoe Public Durban and Dunlop introduce Pothole FM25 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz