Ecotraining celebrates creating opportunities for all on International Day of Education

Operating as the largest and most bio-diverse guide training school in Africa, EcoTraining believes education is the key to sustainable development in all communities and the key to safeguarding the planet. This is why it continues to make education accessible to all.

“For three decades we have trained more than 10,000 students and professional safari guides, and we are proud to say that we have also trained many members of our local communities to work and become leaders in the South African ecotourism industry,” said managing director Anton Lategan.

As the oldest guide training school in South Africa, EcoTraining has provided numerous employment opportunities to specifically the women from its surrounding communities – due to its longstanding relationship with many of Africa’s top game reserves.

“Education and employment to our local communities is crucial and this all comes full circle when our employees use their knowledge to empower their own communities on the importance of conservation and protecting our African wildlife and nature,” said Lategan.

At EcoTraining “to invest in people (and to) prioritise education” is an investment in humanity’s relationship with the environment and its wildlife. Through creating world-class guides and guardians for the wilderness, there will be a future generation who will promote, advance and protect the planet’s natural environment.

“We have many career and online courses available to international and local students. Learning about the bush doesn’t even have to take place in the bush. Students can easily access our online courses and this is another way we are making education more accessible to anyone who would like to grow in their knowledge of the natural world,” said Lategan.

Through the yearly Day of Education, the United Nations also wants to focus more on having inclusive, equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for every person. More information can be found by visiting: https://www.unesco.org/en/days/education.

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe.



