FundiConnect announces the launch of its new social media competition

15 Dec 2022
Issued by: FundiConnect
Online student platform FundiConnect has announced the launch of its brand-new social media competition, which is running from 6 December 2022 up until 6 January 2023.
FundiConnect announces the launch of its new social media competition

FundiConnect’s social media competition offers students the chance to win a free lunch as well as student discounts on all their favourite brands.

All students have to do in order to enter is answer a quick, 5-minute survey. Each survey response automatically enters students into a lucky draw where 50 students will be selected to take part in an online focus group.

The students who are selected to join the focus group will receive a R100 UberEats voucher as well as a premium subscription to Varsity Vibe—absolutely free!

“We’ve received a high volume of entries already, on both Facebook and Twitter, which is absolutely incredible to see. We’re hoping that, with the responses we receive, we’ll be able to gather in-depth insights for our upcoming report in the new year, which centres around student funding,” says Christine Beukes, editor-in-chief at FundiConnect.

All survey responses received will remain anonymous, says Beukes, and students’ privacy and identities are protected.

“We can’t think of a better way to reward students while getting vital information regarding their perceptions of loan providers and their spending habits. This information will be used to help students make better financial decisions and hopefully budget their spending more wisely,” Beukes adds.

To reward students for their insights, FundiConnect has partnered with Varsity Vibe, a proudly South African student discount app.

Each focus group attendee will receive a premium membership to Varsity Vibe, valued at R200 per annum. Varsity Vibe prides itself on offering students a platform where they #neverpayfullprice on popular brands, including:

In addition, students will also be getting a free meal after attending the focus group, which will be given to them in the form of an UberEats voucher valued at R100.

Students who would like to enter the social media competition can do so by filling out the survey, or by visiting FundiConnect’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

FundiConnect
FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
LinkedIn, FundiConnect

