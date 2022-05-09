Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Wits Plus3RCHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosPearsonBizcommunity.comVaal University of TechnologyMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams commence

9 May 2022
The Department of Basic Education's Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams have commenced today in 5,236 exam centres nationwide.
Image source: Andy Barbour from
Image source: Andy Barbour from Pexels
More than 290,680 people will rewrite their National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the extended Senior Certificate (SC) exams from today.

The candidates had written matric exams in 2021 and previous years but did not attain the full requirements of the qualification.

“If at first you don’t succeed, there is still a second chance. Candidates are advised to locate their exam centres days before they're due to write. Avoid frustration - don't leave this off until the day of the exam,” the department said.

The aim of the Second Chance Matric Programme is to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the SC.

The benefits of the Second Chance Programme include:
  • Learners are able to meet the requirements of the NSC or SC and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate.
  • Increased learner retention.
  • Increased computer skills, job opportunities and career pathing.
  • Learners are able to access bursary opportunities for further studies.
NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: matric exams, National Senior Certificate, Matric rewrites, mid-year examinations, exam rewrite

Related

Image source: © Jatuphol Jaturapat –
2022 May/June examination registration deadline extended16 Feb 2022
Image source: © rawpixel –
Matric exam results won't be published on media platforms11 Jan 2022
Tips to coping with anxiety while awaiting exam results
Tips to coping with anxiety while awaiting exam results6 Jan 2022
Image source: © Jatuphol Jaturapat –
Matric exam scripts recovered after damage to marking centre22 Dec 2021
Image source: Andy Barbour from
Damage at Free State marking centre will not impact release of matric results20 Dec 2021
Image source: Kostyantine Pankin –
Marking to begin for 2021 matric exams7 Dec 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz