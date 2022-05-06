Call for future engineers and scientists - Sasol Bursary Programme open for entry

Applications for Sasol's corporate bursary programme are now open for the 2023 academic year.
High-performing mathematics and science learners currently in Grade 12 are invited to apply for an all-inclusive bursary to study engineering and science degrees at approved South African universities.
Sasol’s bursary programme, which has run for more than three decades, covers bursars’ tuition fees, accommodation, meals, textbooks and pocket money. Bursars receive allowances for study tools such as laptops and calculators. The bursary will also provide psycho-social support, to enable learners to successfully complete their academic studies.
Sasol bursars also have the opportunity to do paid vacation work and to be part of the Sasol Development Programmes when they complete their studies.
Sasol is looking for learners who want to study towards a B Eng or BSc Eng in various engineering disciplines, BSc in Chemistry or learners interested in Mining Survey at a university of technology.
Applicants need to obtain 70% for Maths, 70% for Science and 60% for English to be considered for an undergraduate bursary. Candidates who are either completing or have completed a degree and wishing to pursue a Master or Doctorate study in science or chemical engineering are also eligible to apply for a postgraduate bursary.
“At Sasol, education and skills development is one of our key social investment areas and we are committed to supporting learners’ tertiary education and giving them a platform to launch a successful career and future in STEM. This year we are also particularly excited to welcome applicants in the Green Hydrogen space,” said Monica Luwes, manager of graduate centre at Sasol Corporate Bursary Services.
“It is essential for Sasol to invest in today’s talent for a prosperous tomorrow, and we’re excited to help bright young South Africans the opportunity to harness their potential and shape a high-performing, world-class workforce. Your future is our future with Sasol bursaries.”
For more information and application details, visit www.sasolbursaries.com
