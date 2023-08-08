Industries

Africa


Hangwelani Magidimisha-Chipungu achieves full professorship in town, regional planning

8 Aug 2023
Professor Hangwelani Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu, an academic at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), is the first Black woman in South Africa to obtain full professorship in the discipline of town and regional planning.
Professor Hangwelani Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu, UKZN
Professor Hangwelani Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu, UKZN

In her role as founder and chief editor of the Journal of Inclusive Cities and Built Environments, Magidimisha-Chipungu actively advocates for urban environments that cater to the diverse needs of their inhabitants.

“I share a vision with many to create positive urban transformation for the benefit of all people. I am an eternal optimist and believe that greatness can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to creating positive change in our cities and societies,” she said.

Some of Magidimisha-Chipungu’s significant accomplishments include her appointments as the youngest SARChI chair for inclusive cities, alternate chair for the South African Council for Planners, and a member of the eThekwini planning commission. She was also the first Black woman in South Africa to hold a PhD in Town and Regional Planning from UKZN.

She has authored and co-authored a number of books and peer-reviewed many journal articles. Her most recent book is titled The Anatomy of Inclusive Cities in Southern Africa.

Empowering narratives: Unveiling the unstoppable Women with Purpose
Empowering narratives: Unveiling the unstoppable Women with Purpose

By , Issued by Urban Brew Studios 3 Aug 2023

Reflecting on her journey to becoming a full professor, Magidimisha-Chipungu said that attaining this achievement demanded extensive training and unwavering commitment, years of dedication to academia, effective mentoring of students, imparting knowledge through teaching, engaging with the community, and establishing both national and international recognition.

UKZN, inclusive cities

