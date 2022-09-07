South African singers honoured in mural for Heritage Month

To mark the beginning of Heritage Month in South Africa, Artist services company, Platoon, has revealed a mural in honour of South African vocal stars Simphiwe Dana, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mandisi Dyantyis and Nobuhle.

Image supplied: Platoon has revealed a mural in honour of South African vocal stars

The mural is in honour of the stars’ cultural contribution to music with a new mural in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

Street artist Dbongz has brought the musical icons to life through the power of street art - representing different generations and genres of artists who have had a significant cultural impact within their careers and who continue to enrich our cultural landscape.

Simphiwe Dana, is a vocal legend within South Africa, and the world, who’s powerful music, sung mostly in isiXhosa, has seen her dominate charts and tour the world over.

Over the past decade, South Africa’s award-winning artist Bongeziwe Mabandla has steadily built a career that has seen him become known as the enigmatic spirit of African Soul, whose fanbase extends across the world.

Nobuhle is an emerging vocalist whose career is on a fast rise, having been the vocal powerhouse for musicians that range from amapiano king Kabza De Small to African Electronic powerhouse Sun-El Musician and more.

Mandisi Dyantyis summons the spirits with his majestic voice and trumpet nodding to the legends of the past while delivering heart-opening messages with Jazz and Gospel composition.

The Mural can be viewed on Fox Street in Maboneneg and will be viewable to the public from September until November 2022.