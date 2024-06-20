Bold spaza shop murals part of Tiger Brands expansion drive into informal market

Bold murals by local artists on local spaza stores are part of a multi-million-rand project that is part of Tiger Brands’ expansion drive into the local informal trade, a programme it accelerated in mid-2023.

Monate Tuckshop in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, branded by local artists, showcasing some of Tiger Brands’ most purchased core products in local townships (Image supplied)

The Tiger Brands ‘makeover’ brands spaza stores with murals that showcase some of South Africa’s best-loved brands manufactured by the company, including ACE, Golden Cloud, Oros and Koo.

The first 50 stores to have their exterior walls emblazoned with designs featuring the company’s iconic brands are based in Gauteng’s well-populated suburbs of Soweto, Alexandra and Tembisa.

Local artists have been recruited to apply the branding using a variety of techniques including painting by hand, spray painting and vinyl application.

The food producer aims to brand a total of 2,000 spaza stores by 2029.

“The objective of the branding is a win-win for local traders and Tiger Brands. The trader benefits from increased consumer traffic into their stores, and Tiger Brands’ products receive more visibility as we increase our presence in the informal sector of the South African economy.

“Beyond this, the attractive outdoor branding conveys the vibrant nature and energy of our local townships, the unique entrepreneurial spirit of small business owners and South Africa’s tremendous artistic talent.

"It’s a place where a truly South African organisation like Tiger Brands feels right at home and where the business is rapidly making its mark,” says Luigi Ferrini, chief customer officer, Tiger Brands.

Local artists apply branding to the Yellow Tuck Shop spaza store in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg (Image supplied)

Tiger Brands’ presence in informal sector gains

Tiger Brands’ expansion into South Africa’s local township economy is gaining swift traction a year after it began accelerating its route-to-market strategy to increase the presence of its products in this booming market.

In 2023, Tiger Brands announced its targeted route-to-market strategy to increase its brands’ presence in at least 130,000 stores in the general trade over the next five years, including spaza stores, mini-superettes, superettes, and min-and midi-wholesalers.

Since then, the business has increased its presence and visibility in more than 71,000 stores, up from 50,000 at the end of 2023.

90,000 stores by end 2024

The business expects to reach 90,000 stores by the end of 2024 and is well on track to cover a total of 130,000 stores over a period of five years.

As part of its expansion in the informal sector, Tiger Brands offers business solutions to mini- and midi-wholesalers and store owners, including spaza stores and superettes, to help grow Tiger Brands' share of the consumer basket in these outlets.

The informal sector

According to findings by Trade Intelligence (2022), more than 70% of South African households purchase their grocery and other product requirements within the informal trade.

It is a significant market contributing at least 26% or R184bn of the total R716bn South African Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

The informal market’s growth rate exceeds that of modern trade.

“We see significant opportunity to grow in the township market by offering consumers affordable quality products that are trusted, sought-after and meet the needs of consumers,” says Ferrini.

Since the launch of its township route-to-market strategy, the distribution and availability of Tiger Brands products in this market has increased by more than 90%.

In addition, Tiger Brands is working with customers to create ‘Perfect Outlets’ through investments in point-of-sale marketing execution across the Tiger Brands product basket as well as branded coolers in stores to improve the cold availability of Tiger Brands’ ready-to-drink beverages.