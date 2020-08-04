Durban FilmMart announces 2020 Virtual Edition programme

Storytelling pulsing through your veins? It's time to show the world our #BraveNewCinema! Registration is open for the 11th Durban FilmMart, streaming live from the 4th of September 2020. Register now: https://t.co/gOGRpA6OiZ#twitterfilm #DFM2020 #VirtualEdition #durbanfilmmart pic.twitter.com/Hr0q0pXCaL