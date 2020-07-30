Durban FilmMart announces selected 2020 Finance Forum Projects

31 film projects from around Africa have been selected to pitch at this year's Durban FilmMart's Finance Forum.
The projects, which have, as a proviso, at least one African director or producer involved, came from 13 countries including South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Ethiopia, Sudan, Chad, and Zimbabwe.
“By going virtual this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to seize the opportunity to extend the call for submissions, as well as include a further 11 projects into the usual pool of 20 to pitch,” says Toni Monty, Head of the DFM. “What is exciting is how the projects echo our theme of Brave New Cinema, as stories presented relevant Afrocentric themes across a variety of genres. It is evident that the content possibilities, within the continent, are growing, and the quality of projects presented is maturing, which makes for an exciting dynamic for African filmmaking.
The selected projects, 16 documentaries and 15 fiction features, will have the opportunity to present a pre-recorded pitch to a panel for investors, agents, distributors, content editors, broadcasters, and programmers for possible further development.
The Accident, (South Africa) – Producer: Khosi Dali, Director: Imran Hamdulay
The Weekend, (South Africa) – Producer: Akona Matyila, Director: Kenneth Gwele
Vlees Van My Vlees (Flesh from my Flesh), (South Africa) – Producers: Lucia Meyer-Marais, Jozua Malherbe, Director: Matthys Boshoff
Vrees (Fear), (South Africa) – Producer: Corne Van Rooyen, Director: Rene Van Rooyen
We All Fall Down, (Zimbabwe) – Producer and Director: Tapiwa Chipfupa
Besides the Finance Forum, the DFM will host several webinars with panel discussions, conversations, forums and hangouts for filmmakers with film industry experts, where they will be able to benchmark themselves, expand their professional knowledge, pitch projects and ideas in meetings and extend their network on a global level.
The 2020 DFM takes place online from 4 to 13 September. Registration will open on 31 July on www.durbanfilmmart.com.
