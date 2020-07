Durban FilmMart announces selected 2020 Finance Forum Projects

31 film projects from around Africa have been selected to pitch at this year's Durban FilmMart's Finance Forum.

DFM 2020 Project Selection

Abo Zabaal 1989, (Egypt) – Producer: Kesmat El Sayed, Director: Bassam Mortada

Beyond the Light Barrier (South Africa) – Producer: Uga L Carlini, Associate producers: Jacqui Teasdale-Pearson and Dumi Gumbi, Director: Uga L Carlini

Big Boys Don't Cry, (Egypt) – Producer: Hala Lotfy, Co-producer: Philipp Mairice Raube, Director: Muhammad Mustapha

Des Espoirs (Hope), (Tunisia) - Producers: Erige Sehiri, Carine Ruszniewski, Clothilde Bunod, Director: Dhia Jerbi

E Quem Cozinha? (And Who Will Cook?), (Cape Verde) – Producer and Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

How to Build a Library, (Kenya) – Produced and Directed by Maia Lekow and Christopher King

Les Oublies (The Forgotten Ones), (Mali) – Producers: Abdoulsalam Hama, Julien Fiorentino, Director: Ousmane Samassekou

Man of God, (South Africa) – Producer: Jack Chiang, Director: Poppy Madela

The Ship and the Sea (O Navio e o Mar), (Mozambique) – Producer: Lara Sousa, Co-producer: Matheus Mello, Directors: Lara Sousa and Everlane Moraes

Our Bomb for Pan Africa, (South Africa) – Producer: Jean Meeran, Director: Eva Njoki Munyiri

Rising up at Night, (Democratic Republic of the Congo) – Producers: Dada Kahindo, Rosa Spaliviero, Director: Nelson Makengo

The House is Burning, (South Africa) – Producer: Natalie Geyser, Sara Gouveia, Director: Sara Gouveia

The Men Who Speak Gayle, (South Africa) – Producers: Georgie Paget, Thembisa Cochrane, Director: Andrew Brukman

The Wall of Death, (Morocco) – Producers: Merieme Addou, Alexis Taillant, Nadege Labe, Director: Amine Sabir

Twelve Pangas, (South Africa) – Producers: James Tayler, Xola Mteto , Director: Xola Mteto

What's Eating my Mind, (Kenya) – Producer: Sam Soko, Director: Noella Luka

A Can Of Condensed Milk (Working Title), (South Africa) – Producer: Julie Laurenz, Director: Sara Blecher

Al Bahs An Manfaz L Khoroug Al Sayed Rambo (Seeking Haven For Mr Rambo), (Egypt) – Producer: Rasha Hosny, Director: Khaled Mansour

Al Mostamara (The Settlement), (Egypt) – Producers: Hala Lotfy, Etienne de Ricaud, Director: Mohamed Ibrahim

Ape Town, (South Africa) – Producer: Bridget Pickering, Director: Kurt Oderson, Screenwriter: Rea Human

Goodbye Julia (Sudan)- Producer: Amjad Abu Alala, Director: Mohamed Kordofani

Mehal Sefari (Median), (Ethiopia) – Producer: Tamara Dawit, Director: Abraham Gezahagne

Over The Republic, (South Africa) – Executive Producer: Ramadan Suleman, Director: Lamar Bonhomme

Searching For Lebo, (Kenya) – Producer: Matrid Nyagah, Director: Simon Mukali

Sola, (Chad) – Producer: Wilf Varvill, Arnaud Dommerc, Michael Henrichs, Director: Issa Serge Coelo

Stellar Collision, (South Africa) – Producer: Layla Swart, Director: Thishiwe Ziqubu

The Accident, (South Africa) – Producer: Khosi Dali, Director: Imran Hamdulay

The Weekend, (South Africa) – Producer: Akona Matyila, Director: Kenneth Gwele

Vlees Van My Vlees (Flesh from my Flesh), (South Africa) – Producers: Lucia Meyer-Marais, Jozua Malherbe, Director: Matthys Boshoff

Vrees (Fear), (South Africa) – Producer: Corne Van Rooyen, Director: Rene Van Rooyen

We All Fall Down, (Zimbabwe) – Producer and Director: Tapiwa Chipfupa

The projects, which have, as a proviso, at least one African director or producer involved, came from 13 countries including South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Ethiopia, Sudan, Chad, and Zimbabwe.“By going virtual this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to seize the opportunity to extend the call for submissions, as well as include a further 11 projects into the usual pool of 20 to pitch,” says Toni Monty, Head of the DFM. “What is exciting is how the projects echo our theme of Brave New Cinema, as stories presented relevant Afrocentric themes across a variety of genres. It is evident that the content possibilities, within the continent, are growing, and the quality of projects presented is maturing, which makes for an exciting dynamic for African filmmaking.The selected projects, 16 documentaries and 15 fiction features, will have the opportunity to present a pre-recorded pitch to a panel for investors, agents, distributors, content editors, broadcasters, and programmers for possible further development.Besides the Finance Forum, the DFM will host several webinars with panel discussions, conversations, forums and hangouts for filmmakers with film industry experts, where they will be able to benchmark themselves, expand their professional knowledge, pitch projects and ideas in meetings and extend their network on a global level.The 2020 DFM takes place online from 4 to 13 September. Registration will open on 31 July on www.durbanfilmmart.com