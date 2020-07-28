Durban FilmMart announces 2020 Talents Durban participants

The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced the 2020 Talents Durban participants, which will form part of the official 11th Durban FilmMart virtual edition set to take place from 4 to 13 September.

Talents Durban 2020

Official 2020 Talents Durban participants and projects

Fiction feature selection:

Fiction shorts selection:

Documentary selection:

Animation selection:

TV and web series selection:

Talent press (film critic journalist) selection:

This year, we are excited that going virtual has meant we can welcome more projects from across the continent with a programme that will be delivered in two additional languages; French and Portuguese,” says head of the DFM Toni Monty. “This means increased opportunities for African filmmakers to connect across the post-colonial divides and create new robust synergies and networks.

Talents Durban is a development programme presented in cooperation with Berlinale Talents, an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival, made up of workshops and seminars for African filmmakers, delivered by film industry professionals and academics.This year, Talents Durban introduces Francophone projects from the African diaspora as it continues to inspire a sense of community on the continent by representing many languages and cultures. After a rigorous adjudication process, 26 projects and six film critics from 19 countries across the continent made the final cut with six fiction features, three TV/web series, three animations, six documentaries, six fiction shorts films and six film critics have been selected.In addition to these 32 Talents, 2019 alumnus Talents award-winner Xola Mteto will present his project Twelve Pangas along with 30 other projects at the DFM’s Finance Forum.10.628 (Tunisia) Director: Issam BouguerraBehind High Walls (South Africa) Director: Jonathan KyriakouBetween Worlds (Uganda) Screenwriter: Adong JudithExtravagant Ways to Say Goodbye (South Africa) Screenwriter: Liese KuhnNdi & Friends (Cameroon) Director: Nkuh Paul SambaObjective Fespaco (Ivory Coast) Director: Yoan Sea Douin Guelaté CasimirHappiness (Morocco) Director: Aymen El HankouriKidawa (Tanzania) Director: Florence MkingaPaulina (South Africa) Screenwriter: Hlumela MatikaOur Identity (Benin) Director: Dossou GildasThe Last Scar (Cameroon) Director: Stella TchuisseThe Robot’s Last Job (South Africa) Screenwriter: Neo SibiyaBlack People Don't Get Depressed (South Africa) Director: Sara ChitamboI might not normally share this (Egypt) Director: Noura SharafNo winners in war (Botswana) Director: Tricia Laone SelloNzonzing (Democratic Republic of Congo) Director: Moimi WezamTo Be Loved (Togo) Director: Palakiyem KpatchaaTheir Choir (Morocco) Director: Zineb ChafchaouniThe Kingdom of Masindi (South Africa) Director: Dowelani Edward NenzheleleThe Fam (South Africa) Director: Kabelo MaakaThe Elected (Togo) Director: Kossi Messan AkodaLwanda Magere (Kenya) Director: Mark KinuthiaThe Oath (South Africa) Director: Johannes Mzwandile SpiritDilema (Kenya) Screenwriter: Voline OgutuLeviathan (Cape Verde) Director: Nuno PereiraInside (Rwanda) Screenwriter: Denis Valery NdayishimiyeAmarachukwu Iwuala (Nigeria)Donald Matthys (Namibia)Elinoro Véronique Rajaonah (Madagascar)Mohamed Moawad (Egypt)Taryn Joffe (South Africa)Tsakane Shikwambana (South Africa)The 13th edition Talents Durban, takes on the overarching DFM theme of ‘brave new cinema’ as African film professionals gather to connect, benchmark, share ideas, collaborate, pitch, learn and market their pan-African work in a global context.The Talents will participate in several project-oriented, hands-on skills development programmes. Practical professional development sessions within Talents Durban include Story Junction sessions in which they present their projects, masterclasses, and one-on-one mentorships. Mentors this year for projects are Moussa Sene Absa, Trish Malone, Jihan El-Tahri , Nadine Cloete, Kethiwe Ngcobo, Isaac Mogajane, Tracey-Lee Rainers, Newton Aduaka and for the film critics, this year’s mentors include Wilfred Okiche and Djia Mambu.In addition, the Talents will have access to the various DFM sessions that include webinars, and panel discussions with renowned industry filmmakers.