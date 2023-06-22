MusicExchange: Gr8ful's much anticipated single, Slippery out now

The charismatic 21-year-old has already formed quite a fan base since releasing his first EP in 2021 with catchy beats and lyrics that speak directly to the GenZ audience. His previous success has made for much anticipation towards his latest single release, which forms part of his EP, Nobody, to be released in the near future.
Despite being influenced by various artists and music, the Cape Town-born-and-raised musician sticks to his own authentic voice, calling his sixth single to date, Slippery, “one chapter of the complete story” which is his anticipated EP.
The rapper’s music can be characterised as catchy and relatable as he works towards a brand that reflects humility and gratitude paired with an impressive work ethic and raw talent.
To be known for carrying love and spreading light throughout my journey in life.
It means to be free, to be vulnerable and ridding myself of any insecurities within and without, recognising perfection in imperfections.
Achievements, aspirations, ambitions, challenges and opportunities.
"Forever Grateful"
Being recognised globally for doing what we love and being displayed for all to appreciate.
Retirement is for those that do what they don’t love.
Excuses.
Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and SZA
Within myself.
From start to finish.
Nobody
Not really, but who knows what the future holds.
All those who find union within and without
My mom.
Ally Hussein Ramatolol. Perfect guide for teaching me to know myself.
My breath.
H20.
Coachella, Lollapalooza, rolling loud and Summerfest.
My willingness to sacrifice, dedicate and commit myself to music beyond the material success or failure, fame or shame that this industry could provide.
Nope.
Never thought about it. I am living my dream.
Grateful, passionate, ambitious, creative and detailed.
Scarface.
The Quran.
Sky’s the Limit by The Notorious B.I.G.
Those who love me and those who don’t.
This changes like time.
To become the best version of myself.
Overcoming my past, and focusing on the present.
Useless misunderstandings.
Where there is love there’s no fear.
Loving to live and living to love.
Perform.
Don’t break hearts.
The current journey I’m traveling.
Yes, treasurer of an NPC, collecting funds for projects to serve communities.
No wish, only belief. No dreams, only reality.