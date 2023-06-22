MusicExchange: Gr8ful's much anticipated single, Slippery out now

Billed as South Africa's next top hip-hop sensation, Imaad Baderoen, aka Gr8ful, has released his latest single, Slippery on all streaming platforms.

Image supplied

The charismatic 21-year-old has already formed quite a fan base since releasing his first EP in 2021 with catchy beats and lyrics that speak directly to the GenZ audience. His previous success has made for much anticipation towards his latest single release, which forms part of his EP, Nobody, to be released in the near future.

Despite being influenced by various artists and music, the Cape Town-born-and-raised musician sticks to his own authentic voice, calling his sixth single to date, Slippery, “one chapter of the complete story” which is his anticipated EP.

The rapper’s music can be characterised as catchy and relatable as he works towards a brand that reflects humility and gratitude paired with an impressive work ethic and raw talent.

We recently chatted...

What is your purpose?

To be known for carrying love and spreading light throughout my journey in life.

What does music mean to you?

It means to be free, to be vulnerable and ridding myself of any insecurities within and without, recognising perfection in imperfections.

My music is about…

Achievements, aspirations, ambitions, challenges and opportunities.

What is your motto?

"Forever Grateful"

Fame is about…

Being recognised globally for doing what we love and being displayed for all to appreciate.

Retirement will happen when…

Retirement is for those that do what they don’t love.

I don't do…

Excuses.

I would love to co-write with…

Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and SZA

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Within myself.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

From start to finish.

The song you must do during every show?

Nobody

Any funny moments on stage?

Not really, but who knows what the future holds.

My heroes are…

All those who find union within and without

My style icon is…

My mom.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Ally Hussein Ramatolol. Perfect guide for teaching me to know myself.

What is your most treasured possession?

My breath.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

H20.

Dream gig to do?

Coachella, Lollapalooza, rolling loud and Summerfest.

What makes you stand out?

My willingness to sacrifice, dedicate and commit myself to music beyond the material success or failure, fame or shame that this industry could provide.

Any nicknames?

Nope.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Never thought about it. I am living my dream.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Grateful, passionate, ambitious, creative and detailed.

greatest movie ever made?

Scarface.

What book are you reading?

The Quran.

What song changed your life?

Sky’s the Limit by The Notorious B.I.G.

Who do you love?

Those who love me and those who don’t.

What is your favourite word?

This changes like time.

Top of your bucket list?

To become the best version of myself.

Your greatest achievement?

Overcoming my past, and focusing on the present.

What do you complain about most often?

Useless misunderstandings.

What is your biggest fear?

Where there is love there’s no fear.

Happiness is…

Loving to live and living to love.

On stage, I tend to…

Perform.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Don’t break hearts.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

The current journey I’m traveling.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Yes, treasurer of an NPC, collecting funds for projects to serve communities.

Wishes and dreams?

No wish, only belief. No dreams, only reality.

