MusicExchange: Last Days of Disco releases "Right in Front of my Eyes"

Last Days of Disco are uber cool! Born out of the doldrums of lockdown in 2020 in Cape Town, singer-songwriter Lee Rooney; noise guitar player Conrad Birch; punk-inspired bassist Graeme Raubenheimer and local drumming hero, Dylan Hunt (Pestroy, Southern Wild, Van Coke Kartel) came together with the intention of creating music that is unconventional and reflective of the times we are living in.

Image by Stian Maritz

Drawing influence from 80s post-punk, shoegaze and post-rock, the band combines melancholic melodies, wall-of-sound guitar freak-outs and propulsive rhythms to help drive home their lyrical themes of love, loss, longing and the human condition.

Their new single Right in Front of my Eyes was recently released and the band are set to perform at The Armchair Theatre in Observatory, Cape Town on Friday, 26 May 2023. You don't want to miss them!

I recently chatted with the band...

What is your job description?

We do Thom Yorke impressions.

What does music mean to the band?

It is life. Whether listening to it, or creating it, it is a major emotional point of existence.

Our music is about…

Charting a new course into the unknown, what are the sounds that switch you on emotionally – we push for that!

What is the bands motto?

“Do or do not, there is no try”.

Fame is about…

We don’t care for fame. As long our moms and wives are impressed, we are happy chappies.

Retirement will happen when…

When we continuously shit ourselves in bed.

We don’t do…

Social media photos of food.

We would love to co-write with…

Trent Reznor, Robert Smith, Brian Eno and/or David Byrne.

Where do you all go for inspiration to create?

Read books, listen to others, set time aside. It’s not always easy, but when it is, we can go on a tangent.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Making music with the people we love and admire is the best feeling on earth. I love that we all just really care about making good music.

The song you must do during every show?

All of them. We have enough tracks to do a full 45 min show at the moment. We do enjoy all the tracks to be honest.

Any funny moments on stage?

Our facial expressions a lot of the time.

My heroes are…

We appreciate the work of so many, but some legacies are too difficult to explain too.

Image by Stian Maritz

Style icon is…

Simon Gallup from The Cure

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Anyone who has the tenacity and energy to make it as a full-time musician in South Africa.

What is your most treasured possession?

A vinyl copy of the Unforgettable Fire by U2.

It's your round, what are the band drinking?

Double Jameson on the rocks.

Dream gig to do?

A sold-out crowd at Red Rocks in the USA.

What makes you stand out?

Our originality.

If you were not musicians, what would you do?

Some other form of art or writing

Pick five words to describe the band

Passionate, emotional, joking, eclectic, always optimistic!

Greatest movie ever made?

Don’t think there is one but we vibing with The Man Who Would Be King (1975) at the moment.

What book is the band reading?

The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

Who do you love?

Our lives and our families.

What is your favorite word?

Too many to name!

Top of your bucket list?

We want to travel more; the Moors of Ireland, Scotland and the Hamlets of England.

Your greatest achievement?

Musically, this band is the greatest thing we have all been a part of. It reawakened us all musically.

What do you complain about most often?

People that complain too much.

What is your biggest fear?

Losing our families.

Happiness is…

Spending time with family, listening to good music and having a lekker braai.

On stage, we tend to…

Get in the zone.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Tame your ego or it will tame you.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Being alive, making mistakes and learning from them.

Do you do charity work, and if you do, what do you do?

Currently we work with groups in sustainability, social development and ESG. We mostly write copy for websites and social media, but it is really rewarding to know that the people we write for are trying to make a difference in the world.

Wishes and dreams?

To be comfortable in life and to have enough to be happy. And to keep playing music obviously!

Stay up to date with the Last Days of Disco: