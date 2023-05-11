MusicExchange: Last Days of Disco releases "Right in Front of my Eyes"

Drawing influence from 80s post-punk, shoegaze and post-rock, the band combines melancholic melodies, wall-of-sound guitar freak-outs and propulsive rhythms to help drive home their lyrical themes of love, loss, longing and the human condition.
Their new single Right in Front of my Eyes was recently released and the band are set to perform at The Armchair Theatre in Observatory, Cape Town on Friday, 26 May 2023. You don't want to miss them!
I recently chatted with the band...
We do Thom Yorke impressions.
It is life. Whether listening to it, or creating it, it is a major emotional point of existence.
Charting a new course into the unknown, what are the sounds that switch you on emotionally – we push for that!
“Do or do not, there is no try”.
We don’t care for fame. As long our moms and wives are impressed, we are happy chappies.
When we continuously shit ourselves in bed.
Social media photos of food.
Trent Reznor, Robert Smith, Brian Eno and/or David Byrne.
Read books, listen to others, set time aside. It’s not always easy, but when it is, we can go on a tangent.
Making music with the people we love and admire is the best feeling on earth. I love that we all just really care about making good music.
All of them. We have enough tracks to do a full 45 min show at the moment. We do enjoy all the tracks to be honest.
Our facial expressions a lot of the time.
We appreciate the work of so many, but some legacies are too difficult to explain too.
Simon Gallup from The Cure
Anyone who has the tenacity and energy to make it as a full-time musician in South Africa.
A vinyl copy of the Unforgettable Fire by U2.
Double Jameson on the rocks.
A sold-out crowd at Red Rocks in the USA.
Our originality.
Some other form of art or writing
Passionate, emotional, joking, eclectic, always optimistic!
Don’t think there is one but we vibing with The Man Who Would Be King (1975) at the moment.
The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski
Our lives and our families.
Too many to name!
We want to travel more; the Moors of Ireland, Scotland and the Hamlets of England.
Musically, this band is the greatest thing we have all been a part of. It reawakened us all musically.
People that complain too much.
Losing our families.
Spending time with family, listening to good music and having a lekker braai.
Get in the zone.
Tame your ego or it will tame you.
Being alive, making mistakes and learning from them.
Currently we work with groups in sustainability, social development and ESG. We mostly write copy for websites and social media, but it is really rewarding to know that the people we write for are trying to make a difference in the world.
To be comfortable in life and to have enough to be happy. And to keep playing music obviously!
Stay up to date with the Last Days of Disco: