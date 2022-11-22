MusicExchange: The many-talented Ebrahiem Inglis

Ebrahiem "The Inglisman" Inglis is not only a radio presenter, but also a singer/songwriter and music producer who blends his various musical influences to form his own sound.

Inglis loves hip hop, but as he started working with musicians from different disciplines, he started appreciating a wider spectrum of music and incorporated it into what he does today.

This year he needed a jolt, a jump start to get him out of his comfort zone. Friend and producer KYMAC provided precisely the spark he needed by introducing Inglis to Afrobeats.

The melodies and lyrics flowed naturally resulting in a unique take on one of the continent’s most impactful genres resulting in the new song Controlla out now.

I caught up with Inglis last week…

What is your job description?

Radio presenter, singer, songwriter, music producer, voice artist and MC.

What does music mean to you?

Music has always been an escape for me, a form of catharsis.

No matter what I’ve been going through, when I spend even just a few minutes creating something new, it provides just the healing that I need at that moment and I become a better person because of it.

My music is about…

90% of my music is about my wife or an element of our relationship. The other 10% is about what I’ve experienced in past relationships. So, I guess my music is 100% about relationships. It’s the one thing all of us can relate to.

What is your motto?

Timing is everything

Fame is about…

Fame is about feeding the ego. It’s better to build a community rather than a fanbase.

Retirement will happen when…

When the time is right. Timing is everything, remember?

I don't do…

Windows

I would love to co-write with…

Shekinah, Craig Lucas, Jethro Tait, J-Something, and Will Linley

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

The studio

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

In music, the process of creating a new song. In radio, when something I’ve planned actually goes according to plan on air.

The song you must do during every show?

Please Me by Gregor Salto ft Chapelle

Any funny moments on stage?

During an ‘80s tribute show, I had to sing the first verse of Men at Work’s Who Can It Be Now and as I hit the stage, I drew a blank and totally forgot the words. I started making up my own lyrics, but I could see the audience was confused.

At one stage, I pretended that my mic wasn’t working which caused the sound engineer to panic and give me time to remember some of the lyrics. All of this while my fellow cast members were on the floor in the wings laughing.

My heroes are…

My parents and my wife

Which living person do you admire most and why?

My wife. She’s always been an inspiration. If it wasn’t for her and the grace of God, I wouldn’t be where I am today in terms of my career. I’ve also admired how she treats others and the number of lives that she’s changed.

What is your most treasured possession?

My phone

Dream gig to do?

02 Arena in London sold out for seven nights

What makes you stand out?

My belly. But seriously? I think my tone of voice

Any nicknames?

I know it’s boring, but I’ve always just been EB

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I would probably work in film and TV

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Affectionate, dreamer, competitive, overthinker, creative

What are you streaming?

Just finished Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 and The Resident Season 5. Just started The Ipcress File (Harry Palmer)

Greatest movie ever made?

Tough one but off the top of my head, Interstellar

What book are you reading?

Unfortunately, I don’t get to read as many books as I’d like

What song changed your life?

Boyz II Men’s version of In the Still of the Night

Who do you love?

My family and friends

What is your favourite word?

Cacophony

Top of your bucket list?

To visit Scotland. My great-grandfather is from there.

Your greatest achievement?

Becoming a presenter on KFM 94.5

What do you complain about most often?

Other people’s driving

What is your biggest fear?

Not realising my full potential

Happiness is…

Being at peace with yourself

On stage, I tend to…

Sweat a lot

The best life lesson you have learned?

To focus on what you can control and let God handle the rest

What has been your favourite journey so far?

In a metaphorical sense? My journey as a husband and father

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

There isn’t one specific charity or type of charity work that I do. I just help out when and where I can.

Wishes and dreams?

In life, to grow old gracefully with my wife and be able to see my children grow up and have families and careers of their own. In my work, to take my radio career to new heights and in music, to be able to perform my original music to a crowd who will sing my song back to me.

