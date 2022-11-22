MusicExchange: The many-talented Ebrahiem Inglis

Inglis loves hip hop, but as he started working with musicians from different disciplines, he started appreciating a wider spectrum of music and incorporated it into what he does today.
This year he needed a jolt, a jump start to get him out of his comfort zone. Friend and producer KYMAC provided precisely the spark he needed by introducing Inglis to Afrobeats.
The melodies and lyrics flowed naturally resulting in a unique take on one of the continent’s most impactful genres resulting in the new song Controlla out now.
I caught up with Inglis last week…
Radio presenter, singer, songwriter, music producer, voice artist and MC.
Music has always been an escape for me, a form of catharsis.
No matter what I’ve been going through, when I spend even just a few minutes creating something new, it provides just the healing that I need at that moment and I become a better person because of it.
90% of my music is about my wife or an element of our relationship. The other 10% is about what I’ve experienced in past relationships. So, I guess my music is 100% about relationships. It’s the one thing all of us can relate to.
Timing is everything
Fame is about feeding the ego. It’s better to build a community rather than a fanbase.
@ebinglis Why does this keep happening to me? #fyp ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
When the time is right. Timing is everything, remember?
Windows
Shekinah, Craig Lucas, Jethro Tait, J-Something, and Will Linley
The studio
In music, the process of creating a new song. In radio, when something I’ve planned actually goes according to plan on air.
Please Me by Gregor Salto ft Chapelle
During an ‘80s tribute show, I had to sing the first verse of Men at Work’s Who Can It Be Now and as I hit the stage, I drew a blank and totally forgot the words. I started making up my own lyrics, but I could see the audience was confused.
At one stage, I pretended that my mic wasn’t working which caused the sound engineer to panic and give me time to remember some of the lyrics. All of this while my fellow cast members were on the floor in the wings laughing.
My parents and my wife
My wife. She’s always been an inspiration. If it wasn’t for her and the grace of God, I wouldn’t be where I am today in terms of my career. I’ve also admired how she treats others and the number of lives that she’s changed.
My phone
02 Arena in London sold out for seven nights
My belly. But seriously? I think my tone of voice
I know it’s boring, but I’ve always just been EB
I would probably work in film and TV
Affectionate, dreamer, competitive, overthinker, creative
Just finished Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 and The Resident Season 5. Just started The Ipcress File (Harry Palmer)
Tough one but off the top of my head, Interstellar
Unfortunately, I don’t get to read as many books as I’d like
Boyz II Men’s version of In the Still of the Night
My family and friends
@ebinglis
4 years ago, producer, Hipe, sent me a 90’s R&B beat. It felt like summer. Summer equals summertime love. Day 3 of me performing unreleased music before I drop Controlla tomorrow. Click the link in my bio to pre-save Controlla
♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Cacophony
To visit Scotland. My great-grandfather is from there.
Becoming a presenter on KFM 94.5
Other people’s driving
Not realising my full potential
Being at peace with yourself
Sweat a lot
To focus on what you can control and let God handle the rest
In a metaphorical sense? My journey as a husband and father
There isn’t one specific charity or type of charity work that I do. I just help out when and where I can.
In life, to grow old gracefully with my wife and be able to see my children grow up and have families and careers of their own. In my work, to take my radio career to new heights and in music, to be able to perform my original music to a crowd who will sing my song back to me.