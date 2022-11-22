Industries

    Durban International Film Festival opens entries for 2023

    22 Nov 2022
    The Durban International Film Festival (Diff) is inviting filmmakers to submit their feature films, documentaries, and shorts for the 44th edition.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The festival prides itself in proactively and concisely promoting the development of African film. The festival will provide a platform for local products alongside an international cinema offering. #Diff23 will be presented in a reimagined and authentic way, using both online and in-person presentations for film lovers in South Africa.

    The 2023 curatorial theme, ‘Disrupted Comforts / Unsettled Nuances’, is a provocation for filmmakers who craft their narratives as a bold, political, celebratory response or a call to action to rethink the position and conditions of contemporary societies.

    The festival looks forward to showcasing the works of filmmakers who place their imaginations, voices, creativity and lenses at the centre of creating films that inspire, confront, engage, challenge, provoke or entertain audiences. These films must provide a memorable and enriching cinematic experience for audiences by being courageous to delve into untold narratives or new ways of retelling often-told narratives.

    “Coupled with the prestigious Diff Award, the Durban International Film Festival celebrates artistic excellence and bravery. We look forward to presenting another successful year of films from across the globe that inspire, engage or challenge whilst satisfying our audience’s quest for narratives that continue to help us better understand our world and the human condition; and, if need be, to harness our human capacity to advance change for a more just society”, said Ismail Mahomed, director of the Centre for Creative Arts.

    Image supplied: Sunshine Cinema is offering an online professional development course on Film Impact Screening Facilitation
    Sunshine Cinema offers online filmmaking development

    3 days ago

    Diff aims to contribute to expanding filmmaker networks by attracting local and international stakeholders and media and by creating public awareness about South African and African cinema and about global cinematic gems that will enrich South African audience experiences.

    The Diff’s Isiphethu International Student Film Festival category is open to filmmakers currently enrolled at any tertiary institution whose film is a celebration of innovation, wild imagination, courage, conviction and bravery to tell stories in new, exciting and innovative ways.

    The Isiphethu International Student Film Festival aims to celebrate tomorrow’s generation of legendary filmmakers today as they shape their careers and make their first films.

    The deadline for submissions is 28 February 2023. For eligibility, submission fees, and to submit, please visit the Diff profile on FilmFreeway.

