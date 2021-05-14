Sponsorship News South Africa

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Octagon SA relaunches

14 May 2021
Global sports marketing agency Octagon has relaunched Octagon South Africa as a separate entity, alongside Octagon Africa, introducing a third division called Octagon Talent and Properties. This follows the new management of the Octagon brand in South Africa in 2018, with Devian Nadasen and Franco Barocas tasked with reinventing and revitalising the brand locally and across Africa.
Justin Sampson, Devian Nadasen and Franco Barocas.

“We are extremely excited to be relaunching and re-energising Octagon in South Africa and believe that there is a lot we bring to the table in terms of our team, global credentials and best practice where Octagon continues to set standards,” says Devian Nadasen, MD of Octagon Africa.

MD Justin Sampson has agreed that his previous company S-Factor Sponsorship and its current client base will be absorbed into the new Octagon SA entity, which he will head up.

Sampson started his career at Octagon in 2000 and went on to found and manage some of the top sponsorship agencies in South Africa. “I’m extremely excited to be back at Octagon and to again be part of an international agency group that has set the benchmark of sponsorship marketing around the world and always has had a special place in my career, having given me my first opportunity in the sponsorship industry. But it is the future, not the past, which excites me the most and I cannot wait to get out into the market and demonstrate what we have to offer,” he says.
