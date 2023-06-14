G-Star Raw's new sustainable capsule collection is to dye for

Right on time for Environmental Month, G-Star Raw has launched a new sustainable capsule of denim wear using certified, responsible fabric that has been dyed with naturally sourced colour pigments. On shelves from 8 June 2023, the Dyed by Minerals range for men and women consists of forest greens, volcanic pinks and desert yellows.

Supplied image: G-Star Raw Dyed by Minerals range

Reinventing the dye

For centuries, naturally sourced colour pigments with rich hues have used as dyes. For this capsule, G-Star dyes the garments with pigments extracted from sources like volcanic rocks and soil. This technique has a very low environmental impact; not only are the colouring materials naturally sourced, but the denim is dyed using cold water instead of the conventional way of using warm water with a much higher use of energy.

Cradle-to-Cradle Certified Gold denim

Made from 75% regenerative cotton and 25% recycled cotton, the denim fabric has been recognised by the Cradle-to-Cradle Products Innovation Institute and awarded a C2C Certified Gold rating. This rating is based on the assessment of multiple levels of responsibility: ensuring the safety of the materials for humans and environment, enabling a circular economy, generating clean energy, safeguarding natural resources, and embracing fair labour practices.

Sustainability efforts

G-Star sees this step toward responsible fashion as a part of the brand's ongoing Raw Responsibility journey, as the brand aims to improve the social and environmental impact of its products, and give back to the communities in countries where they produce.