Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing brand lands in SA

Kendall + Kylie, the global lifestyle brand created by celebrity sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is now available in South Africa.

Source: Supplied

The brand's Summer 2022 collections are exclusively available at selected Edgars stores as well as online at Kendallandkylie.co.za.

“The sought-after Kendall + Kylie apparel collection adds increased choice to our fashion emporium offering - a global brand that we now proudly offer to fashion lovers in South Africa,” says Vicky Leach, head of ladieswear for Edgars.

The Kendall + Kylie label is designed to "capture the unpredictable essence of today's young fashion lover: confident, stylish, on-trend and in charge", a press statement read. The label's audience is described as social media followers and savvy web users who closely follow fashion trends every season.

Photographer credit: Ally Friedmann. Source: Supplied

The brand emulates the sensibilities of the multifaceted, fast-paced, jet-set lifestyle of the Jenner sisters: Kendall inspires her designs from sophisticated, classic, feminine silhouettes made sleek and contemporary; whereas Kylie brings eclectic originality and a signature cutting edge to each collection.

The ready-to-wear collection is constructed in premium fabrics across fashionable silhouettes styled for day wear, activewear, occasion wear, swimwear and underwear.

“The Jenner sisters are icons of this generation, their social media influence is unprecedented, incomparable and phenomenal. The individual taste levels of both Kendall and Kylie are interpreted perfectly into the collections, creating harmony and balance with an ability to pull in consumers from ages 13-30. The product is premium, the fabrics and manufacturing methods eco and sustainable, and the price tag easy on the pocket,” explain directors of The 51 Group, Nitsa Comninos-Rose and Terri-Lee Mitchell.