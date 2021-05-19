Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Puma Re.Gen collection puts textile waste to creative use

19 May 2021
Puma's new Re.Gen collection of footwear, apparel and accessories is constructed from the sportswear company's own industry waste and other recycled materials.


The range is guided by the theme of 'regeneration' and inspired by the idea of repairing or rebuilding something that's been damaged or lost, as Puma continues efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Puma describes Re.Gen as "a modern collection that minimises waste and makes an environmental statement through street style". It was created in an effort to reduce and regenerate textile industry waste. Apparel styles are made with recycled polyester or at least 20% recycled cotton and all footwear features a minimum of 20% recycled material on the upper.


The collection incorporates three different kinds of recycled material: leather off-cuts from Puma’s own production, cotton off-cuts from the greater textile industry and polyester made from recycled plastic.

Greening the global textile value chain

Kutay Saritosun is a textile engineer and sustainability aficionado dedicated to educating companies on producing more environmentally responsible products...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 23 Apr 2021


Re.Gen uses the recycling process to influence the creation of the product and takes inspiration from it through design features. An all-over print (AOP) on items in the apparel line includes a unique pattern that’s inspired by broken-down plastic. Juxtaposing fabric mixes and unexpected cut lines appear throughout the collection, inspired by upcycling.

Every piece features a recycled TPU badge and a label telling the product story. The pieces feature dynamic cutlines, fresh fabric mixes and tonal colours.


The Re.Gen collection will be available from 20 May 2021 from Puma.com, Puma stores, Archive online, X-Trend, Superbalist, Shesha and selected retailers.
