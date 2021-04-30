Converse launches Renew Labs to spruce up pre-loved All Stars

Converse expands its sustainable outreach with the introduction of Renew Labs-a project led by Converse All Stars to fuel sustainable innovation

Sandton City activation space

Renew Labs services range from quick clean offerings to rubber sole lining repairs and color customisation. The pop-up also allows consumers to learn more about Converse's Renew product offering while spotlighting local sustainable artisans, seamstresses and cobblers.Converse says the introduction of Renew Labs invites customers to collaborate and contribute to its mission to create in more sustainable and innovative ways.A Converse Renew Lab is now available in Johannesburg at Sandton City centre court from 30 April to 2 May 2021.In addition to the activation space in South Africa, Converse All Stars launched a Renew Labs virtual store on the Pacific Ocean Garbage Patch that contains around 80 million tonnes of plastic spread over 1.6 million square kilometres, with the aim of closing it down as soon as possible by donating proceeds to remove the plastic waste it stands on.The virtual store features a collection of new sustainable prototypes created by the All Stars as part of Renew Labs.