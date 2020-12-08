Sunglass Hut partners with Woolies on shop-in-shop concept

Woolworths shoppers will soon have access to a premium sunglass and accessory experience thanks to a new partnership between with Sunglass Hut, which will see a Sunglass Hut shop-in-shop concept introduced in selected Woolworths stores from this month.

Credit: Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut will be located inside Woolworths near the Fashion and Beauty departments. The V&A Waterfront and Tygervalley will be the first two stores to open as part of a national rollout.“At Sunglass Hut, creating an elevated customer experience is always at the forefront of our planning,” says André Kitshoff, general manager for Sunglass Hut SA. “Being able to partner with Woolworths – who share this vision – is an incredible opportunity.”The Sunglass Hut shop-in-shops will feature a wide range of both premium and accessible brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Prada Linea Rossa, Burberry, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Bvlgari, Tom Ford, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.According to Sunglass Hut, this new expansion will allow customers to have a more cohesive shopping experience.“Eyewear and fashion have always been connected. This concept will give customers a unique shopping experience for both. The sunglass category is becoming increasingly relevant across retail channels. Our outstanding customer experience together with our brands will tell a great story in the Woolworths environment," says Earl Kopeledi, head of marketing for Sunglass Hut.Manie Maritz, MD of Fashion, Home and Beauty at Woolworths, comments, “Sunglass Hut is known for its premium designer sunglass brands, outstanding customer service and connected shopping experience making it the perfect partnership for Woolworths. With a shared value system around delivering exceptional quality products that our customers love, we have no doubt that the collaboration will be a successful one."Sunglass Hut is one of the world’s largest sunglass retailers with more than 3,000 retail locations.