IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
#Newsmaker: African Bank appoints Sbusiso Kumalo as CMOSeasoned marketing executive, Sbusiso Kumalo, has taken over the reigns as African Bank's chief marketing officer and member of the executive committee as of 1 August 2021. Evan-Lee Courie
Loeries Creative Week 2021 to take place in Cape TownThe Loeries and the City of Cape Town have committed to a partnership that will see Loeries Creative Week moving to the City of Cape Town in 2021.
#PRaisethePR: Conversations with leading PR voicesFrom September, we're inviting PR practitioners, marketers and advertisers to join us in praise of the PR, an exclusive exposé with leading voices in PR, by Biz Marketing & Media editors. Bizcommunity.com
South Africa detects new coronavirus variant, still studying its mutationsSouth African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations but are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection.
#WomensMonth: Cari Drysdale on building good relationshipsCari Drysdale, the head of business generation, marketing, and corporate responsibility at Turner & Townsend, is a fervent and knowledgeable woman. Emily Stander
#WomensMonth: Verashni Pillay on making a comebackIn 2017, Verashni Pillay resigned as HuffPost SA editor over the publication of a fake blog. It caused a huge uproar at the time. It represented the worst of where the media had gotten to in terms of misinformation and loss of quality and fact-checking and many were rightly appalled. Pillay spent the next few years doing the work to figure out how things went so wrong, and how to monetise and create quality news for audiences again. Evan-Lee Courie
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Bluegrass Digital awarded at 13th Annual IAB Bookmark Awards
29 July 2021 saw Bluegrass Digital receiving a bronze award at the 13th Annual IAB Bookmarks Awards. The Bookmarks awards are hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa, and sets the benchmark for "tech, digital and leading-edge innovation".
The Union Swiss-Bio Oil brand community app designed by Bluegrass Digital was recognised under the brand platform and brand file category. The Instagram style app brings together a global community through features that allow users to upload media, contact fellow distributors, and view newsfeeds that display company news and community content.
Upon receiving this award, Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant commented:
"We are ecstatic to be recognised for the second time at the IAB Bookmarks Awards. We believe that the Bio Oil app is innovative in its ability to creatively connect Bio Oil’s distributors to one another. It was a pleasure working with the Bio Oil team on this project, and we are immensely proud of the Bluegrass team in producing this app. This award highlights our commitment to developing innovation and our purpose in continuing to drive excellence in all of our projects."
We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
- Bluegrass Digital awarded at 13th Annual IAB Bookmark Awards01 Sep 14:09
- Can I upgrade Umbraco 8 to Umbraco 9?26 Jul 11:35
- New tool released to fight corruption25 Mar 13:05
- Setting new standards for digital experience platforms18 Mar 12:50
- B2B bullish about e-commerce opportunities17 Mar 12:04
Read more: Interactive Advertising Bureau, Bluegrass Digital, Nick Durrant, IAB, IAB bookmark awards
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.