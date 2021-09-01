Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Bluegrass Digital

Business and Arts South Africa

Sprout Performance Partners

Dentsu

HaveYouHeard

Kantar

Incubeta

RX Africa

Tractor Outdoor

Algoa FM

Hook, Line & Sinker

Oliver

OFM Radio

Future Tech Media

Nalesa Media

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Bluegrass Digital awarded at 13th Annual IAB Bookmark Awards

1 Sep 2021
Issued by: Bluegrass Digital
29 July 2021 saw Bluegrass Digital receiving a bronze award at the 13th Annual IAB Bookmarks Awards. The Bookmarks awards are hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa, and sets the benchmark for "tech, digital and leading-edge innovation".
Bluegrass Digital awarded at 13th Annual IAB Bookmark Awards

The Union Swiss-Bio Oil brand community app designed by Bluegrass Digital was recognised under the brand platform and brand file category. The Instagram style app brings together a global community through features that allow users to upload media, contact fellow distributors, and view newsfeeds that display company news and community content.

Upon receiving this award, Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant commented:

"We are ecstatic to be recognised for the second time at the IAB Bookmarks Awards. We believe that the Bio Oil app is innovative in its ability to creatively connect Bio Oil’s distributors to one another. It was a pleasure working with the Bio Oil team on this project, and we are immensely proud of the Bluegrass team in producing this app. This award highlights our commitment to developing innovation and our purpose in continuing to drive excellence in all of our projects."

Bluegrass Digital
We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
Comment

Read more: Interactive Advertising Bureau, Bluegrass Digital, Nick Durrant, IAB, IAB bookmark awards

News


Show more
Let's do Biz