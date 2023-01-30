Get set for the third annual Skynamo Cross Challenge

Skynamo, in partnership with Alphawave, will be sponsoring the third annual Skynamo Cross Challenge which is set to return this year.

Image by Mark Sampson: The Skynamo Cross Challenge

Come and experience the pristine waters of the Eikenhof dam and the world-renowned trails of the Grabouw Country Club for an adventure like never before.

Much passion and planning have gone into creating a fun and safe event for sports-loving explorers of all ages and fitness levels.

Those taking part in the Full Race will start with a 1,000m swim, consisting of two laps of 500m and a 50m run in between laps. Next up, they’ll tackle the 22km MTB leg on 70% single track and 30% jeep track.

Then, last but not least, is the 7,2km trail run, with its varying terrain comprising 95% single track, 2% obstacle course racing (OCR) and 1% ‘swamble’ (i.e., a swim and run). The Sprint Race is approximately half the distance and there are also race options available for kids.

The course is designed to be spectator friendly, with food and drink options available on the day.

The Skynamo Corporate Challenge is a great opportunity for corporates to experience a full day of exhilarating adventure, team building and healthy competition. Teams will cycle, run and swim for the chance to win amazing prizes, bragging rights and a trophy to showcase in the office.

The event will take place on 25 February 2023 ar 8am. To register, or for more information, go here. Online entries close on 20 February, and no entries will be taken at the event.