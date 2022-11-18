MissSoweto2022 lineup is bigger than ever!

The cream of Sowetan talent will take to the stage at the Soweto Theatre on 26 November 2022.

This year’s Miss Soweto Pageant is set to be even bigger and better than ever before, boasting a line-up of top talent, prominent judges and new sponsors, all of whom will add that special /shine? to the event is already so well known for.

Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner up, Refiloe Motsei, returns as co-host of the pageant for the sixth consecutive year and is set to delight fans with her energetic presence once more. She will be joined by TV presenter and media personality, Thabiso Makhubela, the popular anchor of SABC’s 3’s breakfast show, Espresso, who returns for the second consecutive year.

Thabiso Makhubela

“They make a great team,” says Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager of White Star Super Maize Meal, the headline sponsor of the event. “They have a fabulous rapport and keep the show moving in a light and energetic way.”

The entertainment line-up for the pageant is equally as impressive. Reflecting the festive spirit of the times, guests will be treated to the vibrant music of wildly popular AmaPiano artists, Daliwonga and multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist Vusi Nova. Daliwonga hails from Diepkloof in Soweto and relishes the fact that he will be playing to a home crowd, while Vusi will bring a taste of afro soul with his top charting hits such as “Ndikuthandile”

Daliwonga Vusi Nova

“Music is woven into the fabric of White Star and Miss Soweto,” says Makhothi, “and we’re delighted to have such amazing talent lined up for this year’s event.”

This will be matched by an equally impressive list of judges, who will bring their own sparkle to the pageant. The five judges include celebrated broadcaster and TV personality, Bridget Masinga, who returns as a judge for the third year, along with stylist and former senior fashion and beauty editor Grace Mantjiu who will be joined by Emmanuel Tjiya, the editor of S-Mag, who returns as a judge for the second time.

New to the stage will be Phuti Khomo, a former Miss South Africa Teen, TV personality and actress, who will be making her debut as a judge at #MissSoweto2022. Fashion and beauty editor, Khomotso Moloto will also be joining the panel for the first time, as will Sammy Mhaule, entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear, a lifestyle and athleisure brand.

Phuti Khomo, a former Miss South Africa Teen, TV personality and actress

Kicks Sportswear joins the list of event sponsors this year – and all VIP guests, judges and contestants will walk away with a coveted pair of Kicks sneakers.

“Kicks Sportwear is a brand that is forward looking towards new and greater destinies,” says Sammy Mhaule. “The market we cater for is all about how they keep on moving on our life paths and, this year, we are proud to be a part of keeping #MissSoweto2022 moving”.

The international beauty brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union also joins the list of sponsors, with each contestants and judges being treated to a brimming goody basket.

Returning sponsors, who are staunch supporters of the pageant, will be Candi & Co; Eli Ball, which sponsors the contestants’ eveningwear; and K Mile Models, which is always on the lookout for the new talent that Miss Soweto delivers to the world year after year.

“Contestants will be competing for six coveted titles,” says Makhothi. “The crown will go to #MissSoweto2022 and there will also be awards for First Princess, Second Princess, Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and, of course, the People’s Choice Award.”

Miss Soweto 2022 will walk away with a cash prize of R100,000, sponsored by White Star. The brand will also sponsor a cash prize of R25,000 for the First Princess; R10,000 for the Second Princess and prizes of R5,000 each for Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

“The Miss Soweto Pageant has had a dedicated following since it was launched in 1979,” says Makhothi. “This fabulous annual gala, which marks the start of the festive season, is a celebration of beauty, grace, determination and confidence – and has propelled many talented beauties to local and international stardom. It’s all about giving Sowetan women a platform to be bold, to take charge of their own lives, and to be a force for good in the community in which they live. And, with this year’s incredible line-up, we look forward to launching even more Soweto beauties into rewarding careers.”

As always, White Star will invite fans around the country to help choose the winner of the People’s Choice Award. Voting will open on 26 October and run through until 26 November, giving everyone a chance to make their selection. To vote for your favourite contestant, simply text ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp using the number 087 153 1007 or click through to the White Star online voting platform at https://whitestar.africa/latest/ – and remember to include the number allocated to your choice. Fans can vote up to five times per unique cellphone number. To view the profiles of the #MissSoweto2022 finalists, click through to https://whitestar.africa/latest/

For further information about White Star Super Maize Meal, visit pioneerfoods.co.za and follow the brand’s story on Facebook and Twitter.