Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

East Coast RadioAfrika TikkunIrvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Sales Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Get ready for the East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Clicks

    20 Oct 2022
    Issued by: East Coast Radio
    The East Coast Radio (ECR) Summer Body Bootcamp with Clicks is back and better than ever before. The fitness event is set to take place on 5 November 2022 at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga.
    ECR Drive Show host Stacey Norman
    ECR Drive Show host Stacey Norman

    The event brings together people who have a love for fitness and the outdoors.

    East Coasters can look forward to a morning filled with some of the best fitness instructors.

    Yolanda Sokhela will lead a Kick and HIIT cardio session, Michelle Strydom will be focusing on core and strengthening training, while Keri Miller ends the morning with a good yoga session.

    An exciting addition to the lineup is Zumba dance instructor Sheralee Mullen, so get ready to sweat it out!

    The event sets out to spoil attendees by giving each person a goody bag and an opportunity to walk away with awesome prizes to the value of R10,000.

    Gates open at 07:00am and classes begin at 08:00am.

    Don’t forget to pack a yoga mat, towel, and a bottle of water to stay hydrated.

    Tickets are available via ecr.co.za for R120. There is R5,000 cash to be won by one person who purchases an early bird ticket before 21 October.

    Listen to ECR on-air, online (https://www.ecr.co.za/listen-live/), and via DStv channel 836 for more event updates.

    NextOptions
    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
    Read more: Clicks, East Coast Radio, Stacey Norman, Keri Miller

    Related

    SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed14 Oct 2022
    Innovation Festival 2022 is back
    Innovate DurbanInnovation Festival 2022 is back6 Oct 2022
    East Coast Radio wins top accolade at the Most Awards
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio wins top accolade at the Most Awards12 Sep 2022
    East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards8 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022!6 Sep 2022
    #WomensMonth: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht's inspiring rise to the top
    #WomensMonth: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht's inspiring rise to the top30 Aug 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz