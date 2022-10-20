Get ready for the East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Clicks

The East Coast Radio (ECR) Summer Body Bootcamp with Clicks is back and better than ever before. The fitness event is set to take place on 5 November 2022 at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga.

The event brings together people who have a love for fitness and the outdoors.

East Coasters can look forward to a morning filled with some of the best fitness instructors.

Yolanda Sokhela will lead a Kick and HIIT cardio session, Michelle Strydom will be focusing on core and strengthening training, while Keri Miller ends the morning with a good yoga session.

An exciting addition to the lineup is Zumba dance instructor Sheralee Mullen, so get ready to sweat it out!

The event sets out to spoil attendees by giving each person a goody bag and an opportunity to walk away with awesome prizes to the value of R10,000.

Gates open at 07:00am and classes begin at 08:00am.

Don’t forget to pack a yoga mat, towel, and a bottle of water to stay hydrated.

Tickets are available via ecr.co.za for R120. There is R5,000 cash to be won by one person who purchases an early bird ticket before 21 October.

Listen to ECR on-air, online (https://www.ecr.co.za/listen-live/), and via DStv channel 836 for more event updates.



