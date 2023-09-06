Adidas unveils Manchester United 2023/24 third kit

Adidas has revealed the Manchester United third kit for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the club's famed identity - the Red Devil. For this latest jersey, adidas reimagines a past look for today, via a clean bold design that lets this icon of the club do the talking.

Image supplied

As a club with a distinguished footballing history, Manchester United have an abundance of iconic memories to draw on. In creating the latest jersey, designers looked back through those archives and took inspiration from the jersey worn in the 1909 Cup winning season – delivering a look that stands out on the terraces and the pitch.

Much like the 1909 jersey, hero to the design is a crisp cloud white base, providing the perfect backdrop for the new Red Devil emblem to stand out. The design is complimented by the famous adidas three stripes along each sleeve in white and completed with a red ribbed crew neck collar.

For the first time the devil appears singularly on the jersey, and to accompany the launch of the new 2023 2024 third kit, adidas has worked with Manchester United on a short film featuring former club captain, Roy Keane. As the most successful captain and one of the most popular former players, Roy perfectly encompasses what it means to be a Red Devil to a Manchester United supporter.

Inigo Turner, design director for adidas Football apparel said: “With a history steeped in success, we have many Manchester United kits to take inspiration from. For this season’s third kit, the 1909 jersey was the catalyst for that inspiration – which also provided the perfect backdrop to amplify the club’s famous identity – the Red Devil. This design is intentionally understated, taking its cues from present day streetwear trends, with its cloud white background carefully chosen to let the Red Devil shine and inspire fire on the pitch. We know the importance of this identity to the Manchester United fanbase and we’re proud to give fans a design that is just as much at home on the streets, as it is on the pitch.”

The on-field version of the short is constructed with Heat.Rdy technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. While the kit version for fans features Aeroready technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

Both versions of the jersey have been made with 100% recycled materials, representing just one of adidas’ solutions to help end plastic waste. Earlier this year, adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024.