Vincent Leygonie wins inaugural BMX Freestyle SA Champs

The tournament took place at the Stoneridge Skatepark in Edenvale, Johannesburg, providing a platform with a variety of obstacle and line choices for the competing riders to make use of and showcase their skills through the qualifying rounds and into the finals.
Over 50 riders competed within the Amateur and Pro divisions as judges took use-of-park, amplitude, execution, trick variation and difficulty into account when scoring riders’ runs. The qualifying pro riders competed for their share of the R37,500 prize money, Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatches, along with other prizes. The winner of the Amateur division took home a new Mongoose BMX. The Best Trick competition closed off the day with the winner walking away with a GoPro HERO11 MINI.
The Amateur division saw a host of new riders competing in this year’s event, adding to the development and growth of the sport in South Africa. Eight riders qualified into the closely fought finals.
A stacked field of top riders from all over the country competed for their chance to qualify into the 12 rider final where official SA ranking and valuable UCI points were awarded.
Jenna Byrnes, the only female rider competing in the Pro Ladies category, again showcased her skill throughout the park with incredible bike control and tricks like a 360, Superman and Can-Can to be crowned South African Champion.
Park Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “This is a big step forward for the sport in South Africa, to have an officially sanctioned event where riders are now recognised through the commission and awarded official UCI points and South African ranking.”
“This would not be possible without our Park Lines event partners, most notably Dickies who helped with the process, going as far as covering the costs of all the riders’ membership and licence fees.”
“Finally to all the riders that competed in the event, thank you! This event is for you and you all represented yourself and the sport in an impeccable manner. We cannot wait to see, and be a part of, the growth and development of this awesome sport in the future.”
In conclusion, Koketso Kganyago, Dickies Brand Manager added: “As Dickies South Africa, we are very proud to partner with Park lines, not only for this event but for the future as well. There are exciting developments in the sport of Freestyle BMX in the country and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this journey from its inception. We look forward to helping develop and grow the sport in a real way.”
“The Dickies Brand is deep rooted in our fabric and we are passionate about moving the needle forward through authenticity, honesty, hardworking creativity. We are driven by excellence that motivates and provides real opportunities to the public at large.”
“Our involvement with the SA Champs does not end with just the event itself but extends to leaving lasting benefits for the riders at the this tournament beyond the championships.”