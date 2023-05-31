Usurpa Gallery to host African Ginger's first-ever solo digital exhibition

Usurpa Gallery will present one of South Africa's most sensational young artists, Johannesburg-based illustrator, painter and multimedia artist Seth Pimentel, aka African Ginger, for his very first solo digital exhibition, The Pride Comes Before the Fall.

Image supplied

Hot on the heels of his participation in Usurpa ’s group exhibition The New Medium, African Ginger will present a collection of 12 digital portraits honouring the diversely melanated skin of persons of colour (POCs) in South Africa.

Pimentel's artistic practice revolves around pushing the limits of modern portraiture by seamlessly blending painting, drawing and digital illustration, resulting in an innovative hybrid style that embraces experimentation. In recent years, African Ginger has channelled his craft into many local exhibitions, and collaborations with major international brands such as Converse, SneakerLab, Redbull and Jameson.

In stark contrast to African Ginger’s typically desaturated pieces, The Pride Comes Before the Fall is an exploration of colour as we’ve never seen before from the visual artist. African Ginger describes the radiant colour palette of the 12 works he created for this exhibition as a ‘celebration of a new beginning’ in an experimental phase of his career.

This new beginning comes as a result of what African Ginger calls a conversation with his ego: ‘The idea is to let go of the self and move on to something that is transcendental’, to avoid staying in a place of comfort — hence the name The Pride Comes Before the Fall.

Date: 8 June to 7 July 2023

Time: Tuesdays to Fridays, 10am-5pm; Saturdays by appointment only.

Location: 70B Oxford Road, Riviera, Johannesburg