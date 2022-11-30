Industries

Dine with us this festive season!

30 Nov 2022
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
Tired of cooking and washing up in the heat of December? Try our festive feasts offered at participating City Lodge Hotel Group properties this year!
Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg
Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg

Our flagship Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg is once again offering a magnificent buffet-style festive lunch in The Protea restaurant on 25 December 2022, following on its sold-out success last year. The menu has been curated by the team, headed up by executive chef Keegan Maistry, and includes a wide range of gourmet dishes on the cold, main course, carvery and dessert buffets. Lunch plus a welcome cocktail costs R680 per adult, with separate pricing applicable for children. The hotel has a comprehensive drinks and wine list available to complement your meal. Due to popularity, booking is essential (email moc.ghlc@bf.llafretawyc) and closes on 19 December 2022. (Ts and Cs apply.)

Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha
Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha

Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha is hosting a festive lunch from 12h00 to 15h00 on 25 December 2022, complete with a salad bar for starters; main course and carvery of traditional roast turkey, grilled sirloin, cherry and cinnamon glazed gammon, grilled line fish with lemon butter sauce, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy; ending off with mince fruit pies, chocolate mousse and English trifle, all for R395 per adult and R195 per child under the age of 12, with children under the age of 5 eating for free. Walk it off with an afternoon stroll along nearby Humewood Beach or enjoy a range of entertainment options at Boardwalk Casino and Resort. (Ts and Cs apply.)

City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront
City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront

If you’re travelling to the Mother City of Cape Town this year, be sure to book for the fabulous festive dinner offered at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront on 25 December 2022. On the menu is a salad bar for starters; main course buffet and carvery of traditional roast chicken, cherry and cinnamon glazed gammon, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy; followed by dessert of mince fruit pies and chocolate mousse, all for R290 per adult and R190 per child under the age of 12. (Ts and Cs apply.)

City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood
City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood

As part of our summer promotion, which includes great discounts on accommodation plus a range of gifts, chefs at participating hotels across the group’s four brands – Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodges and Road Lodges – will be busy preparing special dishes to enhance our famous breakfast buffets available from 07h00 to 11h00 on 24, 25 and 26 December 2022. Prices range from R95 to R175 per adult, depending on your preferred hotel brand, and R5 x age for children under age 12, and children under 5 eat for free. Why not take the whole family out for brunch! (Ts and Cs apply.)

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo says, “Whether you’re going away or staying home, you’ll find a friendly and comfortable City Lodge Hotel Group property near you. Our food and beverage team has prepared delicious meal options, themed with the season, to make sure your next visit is as scrumptious as it is relaxing. Check out our range of special offers and book on www.clhg.com.”

City Lodge Hotel
City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
