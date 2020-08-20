Cape Winemakers Guild announces wines for this year's Nedbank CWG Auction

The Cape Winemakers Guild has announced the wines that will form part of the 2020 Nedbank CWG Auction, which will be hosted by Bonhams on Saturday, 3 October 2020 from 12pm (London time).
No social events and tastings will be taking place this year. However, the guild will be hosting three online lounge talks to involve all wine lovers and auction buyers in the excitement.
The distinctive styles on offer bear testament to the creativity and craftsmanship applied when creating wines for the auction. Bidders can expect a great selection from quintessential Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon through to elegant Pinot Noir amongst these gems as the 2017 and 2018 vintages take a bow. Stellar examples of Syrah, Cabernet Franc and other red blends promise to deliver on perfume and beautiful intensities also associated with these vintages. During the selection tasting, members of the guild praised the vibrancy and fruit purity of the Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc on point with the 2018 and 2019 vintages and the Méthode Cap Classique is sure to be a showstopper this year.
Bonhams will host this year's online Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction - which will be held live on the Bonhams website on Saturday, 3 October 2020 from 12pm (London time)...
17 Jul 2020
In support of one of the guild members, collectors will have the rare opportunity to bid on smaller lots of six bottles. The funds raised by the first case of six bottles of every wine will be added to our support of Samantha O'Keefe, who lost her entire winery, home and a large portion of her vineyards in a devastating fire in December last year.
Wines on offer will be the current year auction wines, and wine lovers will be able to bid as the auction progresses, either by watching and bidding live and online via the Bonhams website or by telephone; or by placing proxy or commission bids with Bonhams in advance.Registrations for the 2020 Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild can be made on the Bonham's website from 1 September 2020.