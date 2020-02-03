BizTrendsLive2020: Be remarkable, find the inspiration

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Agriculture trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
HR & Management trends
Reward and remuneration trends in Africa for 2020Nicol Mullins
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
Directors' personal exposure will increase in 2020Patrick Bracher
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Retail trends
SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the futureBeate Stiehler-Mulder and Mariëtte Frazer
Tourism trends
#BizTrendsLive2020: Be remarkable, find the inspiration
Speakers included Odette van der Haar from Publicis Groupe Africa, Motheo Matsau from Ster-Kinekor, Wamkele Mene from the Department of Trade & Industry, Sylvester Chauke from DNA Brand Architects, Heidi Brauer from Hollard, Ndeye Diagne from Kantar, Bronwyn Williams from Flux Trends and Tosin Lanipekun from Image & Time.
Imagining the impossible
Odette van der Haar, managing director of Publicis Africa, spoke about imagining the impossible and making it happen. Everything is interconnected, she started, and the world is ever-changing. What worked for advertising decades ago doesn’t work for advertising now. Audiences and the way they consume information has changed, and this will continue to change.
While everyone is trying to figure out the secret to profitability and every business owner is kept up at night wondering how to grow their business, imagining the impossible and making it possible requires creativity. In order to reach a relevant target audience and talk to them on a platform that they understand, in a way that they understand, you need creative ways to sell those products to consumers. You need creative advertising and you need to embrace and understand all the new, interesting channels and their formats.
“Create very unique customer experiences because, in a recessed economy, customers are not buying,” says Van der Haar. “Consumers are just looking for ways to buy that are relevant to them. They are looking for ways that resonate with them and that keep them coming back.”
The coup d'oeil
Motheo Matsau, deputy CEO of Ster-Kinekor, emphasised that in business everything you do is about the consumer. The main question is though, do we actually know our consumer? “This generation is not playing games,” says Matsau. “Do we understand this market?”
As business leaders, all we want to do is make people happy and with an environment of factors, most of which we can’t control and some of which are man-made. The world is stuck with a few world leaders that can change the narrative for everybody at any time. Business leaders need to know how to adapt to these things. Matsau stresses the concept of ‘coup d'oeil’, the French term for a glance that takes in a comprehensive view. As a leader, he suggests getting the full view of the landscape and planning enough to be able to change your plan.
Borderless - the future of African trade
South Africa's chief negotiator in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) negotiations, Wamkele Mene, announced that Intra-African trade is currently very low but negotiations for comprehensive trade agreements between African countries are in place. Mene explained that the AfCFTA was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. “We will have a single set of rules of trade and investment in Africa, which is something that is quite extraordinary.” The agreement is expected to harmonise the laws that have a direct impact on our economies and cover all aspects all of our economies, i.e. trading services, including financial services, trade goods, investment protection, property rights and competition.
Be different
“I was taught that if you want to stand out, do things differently,” said Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief executive of DNA Brand Architects. “And for people that work with brands, doing things differently is very important.”
While brands are trying to figure out how they sell their product, brand specialists need to figure out how to respond to the brief and in turn the challenge.
The world has changed. “We don’t dictate how our customers engage with our products. They tell us!” In the digital world a lot can change and according to Chauke, it doesn’t matter how smart you are, you’ll never know it all. That's why it's important to have a diverse mix of people in the boardroom.
It’s about collaboration, broadening existing dimensions to conversations, building relationships that are meaningful to all sides, igniting your assets to the world, acting quick and acting smart, broadening your network, and diversifying your thinking and your teams, suggests Chauke.
“We don't want to be everyone else. We want to be remarkable. It’s up to us to find the inspiration!”
The importance of a village
“It takes a village to raise a brand,” emphasised Heidi Brauer, ‘brand mama’/CMO at Hollard Insurance. It is crucial for a company to take their staff with them on their journey. “If your employees don’t buy into what you’re offering, how will the client get that great service or even believe in what you’re selling?”
You cannot have an “us and them” mentality for your brand. You have to start inside first – this has to be your extended family. If you do that and you appreciate the importance of the village, you’re already on the right path to creating a positive future.
Afro-disrupting and #WinningInAfrica
Afro-enthusiast and -disruptor, Ndeye Diagne, left the crowd with much to contemplate. Africa is not a country, he reiterated. It’s important to keep diversity in mind because different countries have different cultures and nuances.
“But how will you win?” asked Diagne. By creating meaning and curating all aspects of a wider culture, the passions of your consumers will be reflected. “Amplify more of the things your consumers are passionate about and make your consumers feel better about themselves. Bring them closer to their dreams of a different Africa by telling different and positive stories - stories that empower.”
Unreal estate - the future of finding and creating value
Futurist Bronwyn Williams spoke about what we understand value to be and how that value is shifting. In particular, with regards to how our real world is increasingly being taken over by our virtual world. Resource scarcity causes growth to be limited and as much as the virtual world and technology do open up opportunities, there are still some limits to our growth.
We are witnessing real people making virtual purchases: property, clothing, emotion, deep fake adverts, even pets… It’s an unreal real-life parallel universe. “But what is the real cost of the fake world?” she asked.
The future is African
The final speaker, Tosin Lanipekun, partner at Image and Time, stressed the term ‘Afro-magnanimity’. African culture, in all of its diversity, is starting to show up in the most unlikely places and things that we take for granted are starting to represent us on the global stage. “There is more to the narrative on this continent.”
Africa is a complex place, a huge continent, with how many millions of languages and subcultures – Africa is a pulsating, vibrant, magnetic place.
“This is a continent that’s alive to the possibilities around it, a continent that’s starting to wake up to the vast scale and scope of resources and assets and opportunities that it has. Tourism is not the only trend in Africa. We are breaking down the barriers,” concluded Lanipekun.