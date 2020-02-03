NPO aims to make history again this 50th anniversary of Earth Day

In 1970, a The New York Times ad helped spark an environmental revolution with a call to action that saw 20 million Americans join national efforts to tackle environmental degradation. On Sunday, 2 February 2020, Earth Day Network ran another full-page ad in the same publication announcing a global day of activism to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on 22 April. The advertisement was run nearly 50 years to the day that the full-page ad in the The New York Times used the words "Earth Day" for the first time.

Full-page ad in The New York Times in 1970 click to enlarge

“The New York Times ad changed everything,” says Denis Hayes, coordinator of the first Earth Day. “The ad issued a call to all Americans about the state of our planet. Once it ran, millions of people joined this national effort.”



Like the first full-page ad, Sunday’s ad is a call to action to millions to unite to tackle environmental degradation and the climate crisis of today.



Full-page ad in The New York Times in 2020 click to enlarge

“For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we need everyone participating,” says Kathleen Rogers, Earth Day Network president. “The first Earth Day led to the creation of the EPA, Clean Air Amendments, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act, and many of our nation’s most important environmental legislation, all passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. In 1970, Earth Day mobilised 20 million Americans. Today, Earth Day is global, and every nation on Earth is participating.”



