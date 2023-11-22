All the FM AdFocus Awards winners

Joe Public was named Agency of the Year for 2023 and TBWA\South Africa was named Group of the Year Award.
Joe Public also took home Large Agency of the Year Award and the Transformation Award, while TBWA/South Africa also won the African Impact Award.
Ann Nurock, Africa partner of Relationship Audits & Management, was named Lifetime Achievement Award.
Pete Case, CEO and creative chair, Ogilvy South Africa, was awarded Industry Leader of the Year, and Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at MultiChoice, was named Shapeshifter.
The Student of the Year, sponsored by Park Advertising, was won by Jané Louw from Cape Town Creative Academy.
This year’s FM AdFocus Awards winners are:
AdFocus jury chair and TBWA\South Africa CEO Luca Gallarelli said that across categories, this year’s winners all demonstrated a strong fundamental belief in what they do while reimagining how they do business.
“Without exception, they have set the standard for an industry in desperate need of confidence and examples of excellence.”