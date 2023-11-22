Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Student VillageBluegrass DigitalWunderman ThompsonKLAPrimedia BroadcastingWetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!ProvantageGagasi FMMediamarkDMASAMembrana MediaBroad MediaJacaranda FMKantarLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    All the FM AdFocus Awards winners

    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    The FM AdFocus Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg.
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners

    Joe Public was named Agency of the Year for 2023 and TBWA\South Africa was named Group of the Year Award.

    Joe Public also took home Large Agency of the Year Award and the Transformation Award, while TBWA/South Africa also won the African Impact Award.

    Ann Nurock, Africa partner of Relationship Audits & Management, was named Lifetime Achievement Award.

    Pete Case, CEO and creative chair, Ogilvy South Africa, was awarded Industry Leader of the Year, and Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at MultiChoice, was named Shapeshifter.

    The Student of the Year, sponsored by Park Advertising, was won by Jané Louw from Cape Town Creative Academy.

    The winners

    This year’s FM AdFocus Awards winners are:

    • Overall Agency of the Year: Joe Public
    • Group Agency of the Year: TBWA\South Africa
    • Small Advertising Agency of the Year: Retroviral
    • Medium Advertising Agency of the Year: Grid Worldwide
    • Large Advertising Agency of the Year: Joe Public
    • Public Relations Agency of the Year: Weber Shandwick
    • Specialised Agency of the Year: Levergy
    • Media Agency of the Year: The MediaShop
    • Partnership of the Year, sponsored by IAS & Scopen, Ogilvy and Carling Black Label
    • African Impact Award: TBWA\South Africa
    • Adaptability: Two Tone Global
    • Transformation Award: Joe Public
    • FM Creative Challenge: Demographica

    AdFocus jury chair and TBWA\South Africa CEO Luca Gallarelli said that across categories, this year’s winners all demonstrated a strong fundamental belief in what they do while reimagining how they do business.

    “Without exception, they have set the standard for an industry in desperate need of confidence and examples of excellence.”

    Read more: advertising, marketing, awards, Joe Public, Ogilvy, The MediaShop, Weber Shandwick, Carling Black Label, Grid Worldwide, creative industry, AdFocus Awards, Demographica, Retroviral, Levergy, Luca Gallarelli, creative agencies
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. Naked’s On Hold Yoga digital campaign takes a humorous look at the frustrations of waiting on hold for a call centre agent
    #BehindtheCampaign: Naked’s On Hold Yoga digital campaign
     9 hours
    The Springbox ad outside OR Tambo. Source: Supplied.
    SpringBox: A marketing triumph for Eskort and Metropolitan
    11 hours
    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications
    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications
    1 day
    Source: © Shift Delete It is reported that Apple is pulling all its adverts from X following the endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory by Elon Musk
    Apple follows IBM in pulling all adverts from X, after Musk endorses antisemitic conspiracy theory
    2 days
    Image supplied. Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving social media campaign is a play on the stereotypical festive season commercial
    Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving
    2 days
    Source:
    5 marketing lessons from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance
     2 days
    Image supplied. The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal’s global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal’s first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu
    Thuso Mbedu: L'Oréal's first Black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa
    17 Nov 2023
    Source: © Cannes Lions The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity71st edition has launched
    #Cannes2024: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 71st edition launches
    16 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz