All the FM AdFocus Awards winners

The FM AdFocus Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg.

Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners

Joe Public was named Agency of the Year for 2023 and TBWA\South Africa was named Group of the Year Award.

Joe Public also took home Large Agency of the Year Award and the Transformation Award, while TBWA/South Africa also won the African Impact Award.

Ann Nurock, Africa partner of Relationship Audits & Management, was named Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pete Case, CEO and creative chair, Ogilvy South Africa, was awarded Industry Leader of the Year, and Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at MultiChoice, was named Shapeshifter.

The Student of the Year, sponsored by Park Advertising, was won by Jané Louw from Cape Town Creative Academy.

The winners

This year’s FM AdFocus Awards winners are:

Overall Agency of the Year: Joe Public



Group Agency of the Year: TBWA\South Africa



Small Advertising Agency of the Year: Retroviral



Medium Advertising Agency of the Year: Grid Worldwide



Large Advertising Agency of the Year: Joe Public



Public Relations Agency of the Year: Weber Shandwick



Specialised Agency of the Year: Levergy



Media Agency of the Year: The MediaShop



Partnership of the Year, sponsored by IAS & Scopen, Ogilvy and Carling Black Label



African Impact Award: TBWA\South Africa



Adaptability: Two Tone Global



Transformation Award: Joe Public



FM Creative Challenge: Demographica

AdFocus jury chair and TBWA\South Africa CEO Luca Gallarelli said that across categories, this year’s winners all demonstrated a strong fundamental belief in what they do while reimagining how they do business.

“Without exception, they have set the standard for an industry in desperate need of confidence and examples of excellence.”