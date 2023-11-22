Black Friday, the single biggest sale event of the year, sends everyone into a buying frenzy and even has them saving money the entire year to indulge in impulse buys on items they don't need. It's the one sales event where retailers and businesses can recover ALL their losses for the entire year, yes, over one weekend. I stumbled upon a great meme recently that humorously stated, 'Dear Black Friday, we all have big screen TVs, put those grocery eggs on sale.' While amusing, it raises a valid point. I go a step further in challenging buyers: 'Why not invest in education and empowerment?' Instead of merely purchasing and accumulating unnecessary items, why not invest in something that will continue to generate returns in the future?

Social media: The catalyst behind the surge in Black Friday craze

Social media becomes the turbocharger for Black Friday, igniting a frenzy of excitement and urgency. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pulse with exclusive deals, flash sales, and limited time offers, creating a whirlwind of anticipation. The constant buzz, live updates, and tantalising glimpses into amazing discounts generate an electrifying sense of urgency. Moreover, as friends and influencers share their incredible hauls and experiences, the fear of missing out (FOMO) intensifies, propelling shoppers to dive headfirst into the shopping extravaganza before the irresistible deals disappear.

From pandemonium to profit

The Black Friday craze is evidence that social media works. This is excellent news for marketers, as it proves that we should be leveraging social media more aggressively in our marketing efforts. Social media is no longer a 'nice-to-have' but has become an essential requirement if you want to succeed in the marketplace. It's crucial to have a solid game plan in place to be proactive rather than reactive. Moreover, maintaining an engaging presence is vital. Your social media strategy should be thoughtful and well-planned; it's not just about posting and leaving (posting an ad and immediately exiting), but about taking the time to regularly engage with your audience. Keep reading for tips on how to leverage social media effectively.

Social media secrets revealed

According to the latest research there are over eight billion humans on the planet, the population grew by 1% from 2022 but social media grew by 4,5% (215 million users). And more interesting is that South African's spend the most time online globally, with a whopping 9 and half hours per month, think about the opportunity at your fingertips?

How many times have we heard businesses say, 'Social media doesn’t work' or 'It’s just not for my industry'? That’s because we've been using it wrong. Some of the reasons social media isn't working include the misconception that the role is best suited for front-end staff or assigning it to the receptionist just because they're good at TikTok twerks. There's a lot of noise on social media. You post, and you only get three likes, and each time it’s the same three people - your mom, your granny, and her dog. That’s because you're posting weak, bland or ineffective content.

Stop sharing weak, bland and ineffective content

What constitutes weak, bland or ineffective content? Posts lacking substance, like generic 'Happy Valentine's Day' or 'Merry Christmas' messages, or overtly sales-focused content. Share engaging, valuable content that enriches your followers' experience, hooking them and leaving them eager for more.

Think of social media as a playground or theme park: if you only go to promote your products without engaging, success in selling will be limited. People visit social platforms for enjoyment, not for business.

Social media revolves around making connections and friendships. Imagine at a party, meeting someone who only talks about their company and persistently pushes their products – it's off-putting, right? That's why sales-driven approaches often fail; social media is about fostering connections and friendship before sales.

Another common mistake is mimicking big brands without considering their vast resources. Without deep pockets, smaller businesses imitating their strategies can backfire. That's where a tailored social media plan becomes crucial.

Shiny object syndrome

Having a strategy also helps you avoid 'shiny object syndrome.' What on earth is 'shiny object syndrome,' you ask? It's the tendency to rush to every new platform launched in the market. Once you've established a solid game plan, channel all your efforts into the platforms that perform best for your brand and where your customers are flocking.

Use social media to tell your story

It's time to shift from being a consumer to becoming a producer. Instead of getting lost in the rabbit hole and squandering valuable time, use social media solely as a business tool. Begin leveraging social media in a manner that transforms it into an effective asset in your arsenal.

So, the moral of the story is this: before you spend a single Rand or hire an agency or engage an influencer, take the time to thoroughly understand the psychology and mindset behind social media and its user behaviour. This understanding will enable you to set realistic expectations for your marketing team, agencies, and influencers. You'll know how to provide them with suitable content and what outcomes to anticipate in return.

Introducing our KISS framework

The KISS Framework (Keep It Simple Social) is a proven gameplan and will guide you through the rough waters of social media to success, enabling you to cut through the clutter and stand out among your competition. We've launched a brand-new program to position your brand as the preferred choice every time. These brand-new evergreen strategies won't become obsolete like the latest social network or fad. While you can outsource the implementation of your social media, the actual strategy needs to be developed in-house. Before utilising an influencer, agency, or web developer, you need to know your strategy, your ideal customer, where they hang out, your tone of voice, etc.

When was the last time you impulsively went to the airport and randomly booked a plane ticket to an offshore destination? I doubt anyone does that because you need to ensure you have the required documentation, visas, money, etc. Even with everything prepared, you'd still need some sort of itinerary for your trip. You wouldn't hop on a plane without a plan, so why do that with your marketing and social media?

You will learn evergreen tactics that are not dependent on any platform. They're so simple anybody can implement them.

Trust me, if I can do it, anyone can. I’m no super achiever; in fact, I am extremely shy. I call myself the anti-social social media manager because I’m naturally an introvert - I'm a lockdown level 5 kinda guy. I had to learn these strategies and tactics the hard way, hands-on. Also, it's tough in SA because you learn a bunch of strategies on YouTube yourself, you implement, and you get a ton of likes but no sales, sometimes you are just left with a spinning head. The reality is that you can only reach a small percentage of the local market, unlike the first world markets.

About the facilitator: Sunil Sewpersadh

Sunil Sewpersadh is an astute digital marketing specialist who heads up Yashtech Consulting.

Yashtech Consulting has dominated the international digital space for over two decades, acquiring a reputation for combining cutting-edge innovation with strategy, design, marketing and digital acumen. Sunil has been training brands, businesses, and individuals since 2002, and has his finger on the pulse of latest digital trends and has collaborated with top companies and brands such as ActionCOACH, Aspen Pharma, Bentley, BNI, Builders Warehouse, Clearance Warehouse, Coca-Cola, DSTv, DUT, Hatfield Christian School, MasterBuilders, MTN Radio Awards, Silica, Sports Nation, The Gautrain, The RMI, Varsity College, Vega School, WeBuyFurniture, Wheelchair BasketBall SA and many top influencers and celebrities. Sunil is a people’s person whose ultimate goal is to inspire, empower and educate businesses. “When you understand the digital environment, you will reduce costs, save time and maximise your online spend, conversions and reach.”