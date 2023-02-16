BehindtheSelfie: Nthabiseng Mogane, brand manager at Bridgestone SA

This week we get to know Nthabiseng Mogane, the brand manager at Bridgestone South Africa.

Nthabiseng Mogane. Source: Supplied.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

The continuous changes in consumer behaviour, the changes in digital platforms and the acceleration of the changes we have seen in the tyre industry has truly been enjoyable for me to witness and be a part of. I love the fact that I get the opportunity to position new products in the right South African context, understanding new trends and setting up campaigns in line with these trends.

What is a typical workday for you?



This is difficult to answer as no two days are the same. My days generally consist of multiple meetings collaborating with cross-functional business units to optimise marketing opportunities. Dealing with developing and implementing marketing communication activities to improve brand awareness in the local market. Ensuring that there is a consistent Bridgestone brand voice through all our marketing initiatives. However this isn’t always the case, some days are just spent putting out fires.

Describe your career so far

I have local and international experience of over 10 years in the fields of marketing, including brand building and repositing, consumer engagement, digital, sponsorships and channel development. I have influenced the thinking and brand strategies behind some of the biggest multinational brands locally across Africa from selling chips at Pepsico to selling cars at Mercedes- Benz and now in my current role selling tyres at Bridgestone.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

Plenty, I’m a multitasking streamer if there ever is such a thing. I’m the type to have three to four podcasts open at one given time but lately I am spending a lot of time listening to a bit of optimism, a podcast with Simon Sinek.

Whats your favourite gif?

There was a gif doing the rounds about three years ago of an old man dropping his cane and breaking into song and dance, I absolutely love it. It’s just a constant reminder of life, and that life really is for the living!

Who inspires you?

I find inspiration everywhere I go however, the perseverance of a parent that wakes up everyday at the crack of dawn to stand at a corner with the hopes of finding employment for the day or to sell vetkoek in the hopes of providing a better future for their children is truly inspiring to me.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A nurse, I grew up surrounded by a tribe of women who all happened to be nurses. It’s all I knew.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry

Find a mentor early on in your career we often leave this for too late

Raise your hand, grab every opportunity to learn that comes your way – just jump

If you truly believe in something speak up even if your voice shakes

Bonus: Have fun and don’t forget to live!

What are some of your best load shedding survival tips?

Know your load shedding schedule