Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMClockworkBroad MediaScan Display3RCBizcommunity.comSHAREit GroupBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


2 out of 3 marketers lack confidence in media marketing and advertising strategy

11 Jan 2023
Two out of three marketing leaders are not very confident in their current media marketing and advertising strategy to effectively produce critical outcomes such as winning and retaining customers, increasing brand loyalty, enhancing CX, among others.
Source: © Pixabay The latest research from the CMO Council finds that 83% of marketers say optimising media and audience for in-flight campaigns is either extremely (40%) or very (43%) important
Source: © Pixabay pexels The latest research from the CMO Council finds that 83% of marketers say optimising media and audience for in-flight campaigns is either extremely (40%) or very (43%) important

This is a finding of new research from the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, Optimizing Outcomes in Media Marketing in collaboration with NCSolutions.

The report examines the impact of media marketing and advertising, where marketers can improve their capabilities, what they should be planning over the next 12 months, what challenges need to be overcome, and more.

“Today’s CMO must be incredibly agile in order to successfully navigate a fragmented and unpredictable media landscape,” says Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.

“They have to be able to learn quickly and pivot fast when things aren’t going to plan. They need to make smart decisions based on data, not only gut hunches,” adds Neale-May.

Source © Everything Possible 71% of consumers feel more strongly about the hybrid experience that blends physical and digital interaction with companies
Current CX strategies for winning and retaining customers fall short

22 Dec 2022

Key findings

Key findings from a survey of over 160 marketing leaders uncover:

  • 80% of marketers say media marketing and advertising is either extremely (37%) or very (43%) important in winning customers.

  • 52% of marketers say media marketing and advertising is either extremely (16%) or very (36%) important in retaining customers.

  • 49% of confident marketers say they perform in-flight campaign optimisation well compared to 20% of not-so-confident marketers.

  • 42% of confident marketers say they perform well in driving consistent campaign results, compared to 28% of not-so-confident marketers.

  • 83% of marketers say optimising media and audience for in-flight campaigns is either extremely (40%) or very (43%) important.

“In our survey of marketing leaders, we learned they resoundingly do not feel confident in their ability to drive direct outcomes through their marketing and advertising efforts,” says Deirdre McFarland, SVP of marketing, NCSolutions.

“A vibrant partner ecosystem already offers help for many of these obstacles. Brands can seek partners to run more efficient campaigns with targeting and optimisation solutions,” she says.

Methodology

The report is based on a survey of more than 160 marketing leaders in North America, predominately in CPG and retail. Additionally, in-depth interviews with executives from companies such as Blue Buffalo, Red Wing Shoe, and Cuisinart were conducted.

Down the report here.

NextOptions

Related

Source © Konstantnov When local businesses stumble, a national brand’s revenue tumbles
Challenges and opportunities in local partner channel marketing19 Oct 2022
Report reveals insights on how to define, measure and track customer lifetime value
Report reveals insights on how to define, measure and track customer lifetime value2 Mar 2021
CMO Council reveals 70% of marketers expect to boost spend in 2021
CMO Council reveals 70% of marketers expect to boost spend in 202128 Jan 2021
85% of global consumers want omnichannel experiences - finds CMO Council study
85% of global consumers want omnichannel experiences - finds CMO Council study25 Jul 2019
CMOs struggling to fully optimise routes to revenue
CMOs struggling to fully optimise routes to revenue16 May 2018
Report indicates impact of programmatic media buying on brand reputation
Report indicates impact of programmatic media buying on brand reputation28 Sep 2017
CMO Council releases auto report indicating lack of social media leverage
CMO Council releases auto report indicating lack of social media leverage6 Mar 2014

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz