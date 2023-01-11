2 out of 3 marketers lack confidence in media marketing and advertising strategy

Two out of three marketing leaders are not very confident in their current media marketing and advertising strategy to effectively produce critical outcomes such as winning and retaining customers, increasing brand loyalty, enhancing CX, among others.

This is a finding of new research from the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, Optimizing Outcomes in Media Marketing in collaboration with NCSolutions.

The report examines the impact of media marketing and advertising, where marketers can improve their capabilities, what they should be planning over the next 12 months, what challenges need to be overcome, and more.

“Today’s CMO must be incredibly agile in order to successfully navigate a fragmented and unpredictable media landscape,” says Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.

“They have to be able to learn quickly and pivot fast when things aren’t going to plan. They need to make smart decisions based on data, not only gut hunches,” adds Neale-May.

Key findings

Key findings from a survey of over 160 marketing leaders uncover:

80% of marketers say media marketing and advertising is either extremely (37%) or very (43%) important in winning customers.

52% of marketers say media marketing and advertising is either extremely (16%) or very (36%) important in retaining customers.

49% of confident marketers say they perform in-flight campaign optimisation well compared to 20% of not-so-confident marketers.

42% of confident marketers say they perform well in driving consistent campaign results, compared to 28% of not-so-confident marketers.

83% of marketers say optimising media and audience for in-flight campaigns is either extremely (40%) or very (43%) important.

“In our survey of marketing leaders, we learned they resoundingly do not feel confident in their ability to drive direct outcomes through their marketing and advertising efforts,” says Deirdre McFarland, SVP of marketing, NCSolutions.

“A vibrant partner ecosystem already offers help for many of these obstacles. Brands can seek partners to run more efficient campaigns with targeting and optimisation solutions,” she says.

Methodology

The report is based on a survey of more than 160 marketing leaders in North America, predominately in CPG and retail. Additionally, in-depth interviews with executives from companies such as Blue Buffalo, Red Wing Shoe, and Cuisinart were conducted.

