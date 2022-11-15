Ogilvy appointed to market the Mother City

The City of Cape Town has chosen Ogilvy South Africa as its lead agency, after a rigorous tender process against a full roster of other Cape Town based agencies. The City of Cape Town is a political party-neutral organisation dedicated to making Cape Town a better place to live for all its residents.

“The deep understanding Ogilvy demonstrated of both our brand and all our diverse residents within the City of Cape Town, was impressive. This led to well-articulated creative thinking, that landed strong human-led messaging. The insights and creativity coupled with the energy of the Ogilvy team set them apart and we are proud to appoint them as our new marketing partners, “comments Priya Reddy, director of communications, City of Cape Town.

“Cape Town, the City of Hope, encapsulates that feeling of expectation, promise and irrepressible energy that is wrapped up in all the people who call the city home. It’s exactly this energy that we’re excited to harness in this new partnership to bring about real, impactful change – right in our own streets and neighbourhoods,” says Vicki Buys, Ogilvy managing director.